615 Hideaway releases podcasts with Jeff Parker and David Parmley

The 615 Hideaway in Nashville has released a number of new video podcasts featuring some highly-recognizable bluegrass artists. These are in addition to the many live performance videos hosted on the site.

First up is one hosted by Jeff Parker, surely among the most entertaining characters in all of bluegrass music. He sits down for a chat with vocalist supreme John Meador and Adam Haynes, fiddler with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage. They discuss all sorts of things, from deer hunting, to playing the Opry, and everything in between.

Give yourself an hour to enjoy this one.

They also have a podcast with David Parmley, featuring Del McCoury and Larry Stephenson. These three great friends talk about the recent induction of the Bluegrass Cardinals into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, the classic Families of Tradition album the Parmleys and McCourys recorded, and Del shares some Bill Monroe stories.

Check out all the videos and podcasts from 615 Hideaway online.