RBR Entertainment has a new single this month for Tommy Buller, the third from an upcoming album and follow-up to which did well on our I Still Call It Home, in 2020. Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart
Buller is an artist who grew up as a grasser, playing with his family band in Nebraska, before taking musical detours into both blues and mainstream country, only to return to his first love. In fact he pursues both country and bluegrass these days, with the influence of each clearly showing in the other. He is Tommy in the bluegrass, and Tom in the country.
His latest track is
, one Tommy wrote with Bart Hansen about a guy who is definitely dealing with hard times, losing at love, and still sinking lower by the day. 6 Feet Under and Still Going Down
Buller says that this one shows his ease in switching genres.
“This song was originally written for a country music project that I’m a part of. I thought, if we speed this up a bit, it would be a great bluegrass song.”
He is supported here by Frank Rische on guitar, Greg Martin on bass, James Seliga on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Ron Stewart on banjo, and Josh Swift on reso-guitar. Josh also handles harmony vocals.
Check it out in this lyric video.
6 Feet Under and Still Going Down from Tommy Buller is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track via AirPlay Direct.
