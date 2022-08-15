53rd annual Dove Awards nominees

Nominees were announced on Friday for the 53rd annual Dove Awards, celebrating the outstanding achievements of artists in the Christian music industry. The awards are a project of the Gospel Music Association, whose members choose the winners.

Awards are given in several dozen categories, based on recorded music and video in the rock, pop, hip hop, country, and urban genres.

Of course our readers will be mostly concerned with the two bluegrass categories, where the 2022 nominees are:

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

All is Well – Carrie Underwood – (Writers) Wayne Kirkpatrick, Michael W. Smith

God is Real – The Sound – (Writers) Jacob Mills, Levi Mills, Robert Mills, Sue C. Smith, Barry Weeks

Grace and Goodness – Sunday Drive – (Writers) Randall Garland, Donna King, Kevin Winebarger

In the Sweet By and By – Dolly Parton, ft. Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Bradley Walker – Traditional

Mamas – Anne Wilson, featuring. Hillary Scott – (Writers) Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Anne Wilson

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year

Breaking Boundaries – Sunday Drive – (Producers) Chris Chavez, Wayne Haun

Confessio – Irish American Roots – Keith & Kristyn Getty – (Producers) Keith & Kristyn Getty, Ben Shive

County Faith Bluegrass – Various Artists – (Producer) Jerry Salley

God is Real – The Sound – (Producer) Barry Weeks

One on One – Gary Lenox – (Producers) Brown Bannister, Gary LeVox, Matthew McVaney, Jordan Mohilowski, Tedd T.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2022 Dove Awards nominees! You can see the compete list online.

Nashville’s Allen Arena will host the 53rd annual Dove Awards on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, where it will be recorded for broadcast on Friday, October 21, 2022 on TBN at 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. (ET).