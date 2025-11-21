50th anniversary Thanksgiving Pickin’ with Little Roy & Lizzy

Next Tuesday, November 25, Little Roy & Lizzy will host the 50th anniversary of their annual Thanksgiving Pickin’ in Lincolnton, GA. Now held at Smith Hardware, the open jam has been hosted at various locations over the past few years.

Little Roy explained…

“It started at a hunting club, then moved to other places including a clubhouse, the old high school auditorium, a store, and a cafe. After that, we moved to Smith Hardware. That’s where we have it now.

They move all the feed and everything out for us so we have plenty of room. We could seat 1,000. You can’t never tell who’s gonna show up. People come from as far away as North Carolina and Alabama. They set up a PA system.

Oh, it’s good. It’s fun!”

Lizzy shared her history with their hometown jam.

“This is the first jam I ever attended when I started. Those original pickers helped me more than anything: Jimmy Adkins, Emory Ware, Jimmy Phillips, Steve Snider, Terrie Campbell, Doug Flowers, and many others, and of course, Lil Pap [Little Roy].

It has been something to see pickers get started just like myself through this jam.”

Smith Hardware is located on 655 Elm Street in downtown Lincolnton, Georgia. The event is free to the public and all pickers are welcome. Food and drink are available with donation. The festivities get underway at 7:00 p.m.