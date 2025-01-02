50 years of Deering Banjos

As we start a new year, we recognize a special anniversary for a family business that has served the bluegrass industry for five decades. The Deering Banjo Company is celebrating 50 years in 2025!

The company was launched in 1975 by Greg and Janet Deering, just a year after the two were married. Greg was only 19 when he started building banjos, an instrument he had begun learning to play only six years earlier. Janet had a dream of running a family business since she was a teen, and they realized it as newlyweds with a young son.

Located just south of San Diego, CA, the Deering Banjo Company has grown to nearly 50 employees working in an 18,000 sq ft facility which they opened in 2001. Much of the space is dedicated to the building of their highly successful Goodtime Series banjos, a very popular low-cost instrument ideal for beginners, or as a second (or third) banjo for a serious amateur or professional player.

Over the years the Deerings created instruments for bluegrass and old time players, as well as four and six string banjos, and special models for celebrated artists. Their Tenbrooks Series and Private Collection banjos offer exceptional five strings for the most discriminating collectors. More recently, Deering has acquired the Vega Banjos trademark, and builds and markets a variety of instruments under that name.

Now retired, Greg and Janet turned the management of the company they built over to their daughter, Jamie, in 2019, who had literally grown up at Deering Banjos, from sweeping up to sales and marketing since she was in high school. The founders still remain active in the business, but with Jamie running day-to-day operations.

A major factor in the Deering band is their “made in USA” commitment. Even their lowest-priced banjos are made there in their California shop, where their top line professional models are likewise built by highly skilled luthiers.

With a deep catalog of instruments and accessories, and a stunning array of endorsing artists, the Deering Banjo Company seems poised to continue service to the worldwide banjo community for many years to come.

Congratulations to Greg, Janet, and Jamie Deering for 50 years!