4th of July in My Hometown from Irene Kelley

Writers Irene Kelley, Steve Cropper, and Justyna Kelley
Irene Kelley has a new single to share, a perfect summertime song called 4th of July in My Hometown , with harmony vocals from country artist and TV personality Trisha Yearwood.
It was written by Kelley alongside her daughter and singing partner, Justyna Kelley, and their friend Steve Cropper, a true legend in the music business. Cropper was an integral part of the Stax Records R&B sound in the 1960s, playing guitar on hit records for Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, and Booker T & the MGs. He is also the co-writer for Redding’s biggest hit,
Sittin’ On the Dock of the Bay. Good to see him in bluegrass!
Irene says that this song brings up lovely memories of her childhood, and the way they celebrated Independence Day back home.
“The idea for
4th of July in My Hometown has been rolling around in my head for a few years. Being from the small town of Latrobe, PA where we celebrated our nation’s birthday with great enthusiasm, I have some vivid happy memories. I also have proud veterans in my family who were always a central part of these celebrations. Anyone who comes from a small town in America can likely relate.
Writing this with my daughter, Justyna, and Steve Cropper was a real joy. When we came upon the line, ‘silently we wave’ that gives a nod to our armed forces, we all teared up with emotion and patriotism. It is a very special moment and song for the three of us. The absolute icing on the cake is my good friend Trisha Yearwood’s gorgeous harmony and descant parts. I hope that everyone can find a happy memory from their own hometown and that the song lifts their spirits and puts a smile on their face.”
She is supported in the studio by Josh Williams on guitar, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Scott Vestal on banjo, and Mike Bub on bass and Trisha adds harmony vocals.
Have a listen…
4th of July in My Hometown is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
