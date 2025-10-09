45th annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival in Oklahoma

Posted on by Pamm Tucker

Sister Sadie at the 2025 Bluegrass & Chili Festival in Oklahoma – photo © Pamm Tucker

The 2025 Bluegrass & Chili Festival in Tahlequah, OK promised to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and culinary delights, attracting enthusiasts from all over the region. Set against a backdrop of lively bluegrass tunes and the tantalizing aroma of chili, this year’s festival featured an impressive lineup of artists, a competitive chili cook-off, and a variety of engaging activities for all ages.

Held in the Tahlequah town square amongst the Ozark Mountain foothills, promoter Dell Davis always immerses her whole self in putting on one of the top free festivals anywhere.

Headliners like the Grammy-winning Sister Sadie, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, and The Cleverlys, plus The Grascals, came full force and with their foot-stomping rhythms and heartwarming melodies, had people dancing in the streets and singing all weekend long.

Dell stated that, “My favorite part of the festival is to showcase our youth. We don’t have a competition, as we want everyone to participate without fear of not winning. It’s a showcase, a special ‘Spotlight on Local’ in the center of Tahlequah, OK.” These rising stars served up everything from traditional bluegrass to a funky new spin on the genre, giving you a taste of talent right in your own backyard. 

While bluegrass is the star of the show, the Bluegrass & Chili Festival offers a melting pot of bluegrass musical styles. This year featured everything from folk rock to gospel-infused bluegrass, and even a touch of country. It’s a musical buffet, and everyone is invited to sample the delightful dishes on offer.

Speaking of sampling, just about a block away from the main stage, the annual chili cookoff offered chili to made your taste buds sing. As expected there was a delightful array of chili styles, from classic beef to vegetarian delights, and even some wild card versions like deer chili. There’s no shortage of flavors at the Bluegrass & Chili Festival. It was like tasting the rainbow of spice!

Family fun was the name of the game. Kids (and, let’s be honest, some adults) enjoyed face painting, bounce houses, and the delectable food trucks which lined the streets.  

 A five out of five, this festival is sure to create lasting connections and experiences. We hope to see you there in 2026, ready to celebrate the spirit of community, and the joy of good times together!

Pamm Tucker

Growing up in Oklahoma, music runs throughout Pamm Tucker's veins. Her earliest memory of music is standing beside her Grandma's upright, singing. "Trust in The Lord". Little did the 5 year old realize that this was the foundation of things to come. Being very active in 4-H, Pamm was elected as reporter at the age of 9 and held this position for many years. Taking extensive journalism marketing and free-lance writing classes while attending college helped to spark her interest in being a journalist. Her skills helped her acquire the position of journalist for the Northern Oklahoma college school newspaper. An Oklahoma native and no stranger to music, she has performed with the likes of Lulu Roman, Jean Shepherd, Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker (no relation) Gene Watson and Charlie McClain just to name a few. Even today you can find her tapping her foot to every genre of music.

