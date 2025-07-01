44th annual Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival report

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Ron Thomason at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival – photo © Nancy Morris Photography

After a wet and chilly spring across the Northeast, the sun finally broke through just in time for the 44th annual Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival, held June 5–8, 2025, at Mountain View Park in Wind Gap, PA. One of the longest-running bluegrass festivals in the region, Wind Gap celebrated one of its largest turnouts to date with four days of music, and non-stop picking.

The festival is led by none other than 84-year-old Harry Grant, a founding member of the IBMA, and the driving force behind Wind Gap since its very beginning. Now in its fourth decade, he shows no signs of slowing down.

This year’s lineup offered a carefully curated blend of traditional bluegrass, progressive stylings, and Americana-leaning acts. Headliners included the powerhouse all-female group, Sister Sadie, fan-favorites Authentic Unlimited, and the genre-bending Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen. Each brought their signature sound to the Wind Gap stage, thrilling longtime fans and newcomers alike.

In addition to these national touring acts, Wind Gap proudly showcased the best in Pennsylvania bluegrass, with standout performances from talented bands representing communities across the Keystone State. A festival favorite, and a nationally-recognized entertainer, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, delivered their signature hard-driving traditional sound to an enthusiastic crowd. These homegrown acts not only held their own alongside the headliners, but also delivered some of the weekend’s best moments, reminding fans just how deep the local talent pool runs.

The festival also featured workshops hosted by world-class musicians, giving fans a rare opportunity to learn directly from the pros. Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie led a powerful fiddle session, while Frank Solivan offered insights into his distinctive mandolin style. One of the most popular sessions of the weekend was a full-band harmony workshop by Authentic Unlimited, where attendees got an inside look at what makes their vocal blend so compelling.

True to tradition, Wind Gap lived up to its reputation as a jammer’s paradise, with hosted jams led by featured bands and spontaneous late-night sessions across the campground.  

A highlight of the weekend was the continued partnership with Martin Guitar, the festival’s key sponsor. Their donation of a Martin D-18 guitar for raffle raised funds in support of the Wind Gap Bluegrass Academy for Kids, a beloved tradition that saw nearly 20 young musicians participate this year. The program, offered free of charge, gives aspiring pickers the chance to learn, rehearse, and even perform on the main stage.

Aside from a few brief moments of rain, the weather held beautifully throughout the weekend, warm, sunny, and ideal for outdoor music. Crowds packed the field and campground, as they celebrated the music and the community that makes bluegrass special.

With four decades of tradition, a loyal fan base, and one of the most dedicated promoters in the business, Wind Gap continues to prove why it’s a staple of the summer bluegrass circuit.

All photos © Nancy Morris Photography

Serene Green at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Full Steam at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Harry Grant greets Deanie Richardson and Sister Sadie at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Kristy Cox & Grasstime at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Sister Sadie at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Rainey Miatke with Sister Sadie at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Katie Blomarz-Kimball with Sister Sadie at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Rainey Miatke with Sister Sadie at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Dani Flowers and Jaelee Roberts with Sister Sadie at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Deanie Richardson with Sister Sadie at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Harry Grant at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Smilo & The Ghost at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Smilo & The Ghost at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Harry Grant chats with friends at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Huston West at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
MC Steve Simpson at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Harry Grant at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Harmony workshop with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Mandolin workshop with Frank Solivan at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Mandolin workshop with Frank Solivan at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Sound crew at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Ron Thomason with Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Evan Lanier with Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Ron Thomason with Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Ron Thomason with Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Ron Thomason with Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Jerry Cole with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Stephen Burwell with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Eli Johnston with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Songs From The Road Band at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Harry Grant and Sandy Mariola at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography
Harry Grant enjoying the show at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival - photo © Nancy Morris Photography

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today