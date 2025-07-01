44th annual Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival report

Ron Thomason at the 2025 Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival – photo © Nancy Morris Photography

After a wet and chilly spring across the Northeast, the sun finally broke through just in time for the 44th annual Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival, held June 5–8, 2025, at Mountain View Park in Wind Gap, PA. One of the longest-running bluegrass festivals in the region, Wind Gap celebrated one of its largest turnouts to date with four days of music, and non-stop picking.

The festival is led by none other than 84-year-old Harry Grant, a founding member of the IBMA, and the driving force behind Wind Gap since its very beginning. Now in its fourth decade, he shows no signs of slowing down.

This year’s lineup offered a carefully curated blend of traditional bluegrass, progressive stylings, and Americana-leaning acts. Headliners included the powerhouse all-female group, Sister Sadie, fan-favorites Authentic Unlimited, and the genre-bending Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen. Each brought their signature sound to the Wind Gap stage, thrilling longtime fans and newcomers alike.

In addition to these national touring acts, Wind Gap proudly showcased the best in Pennsylvania bluegrass, with standout performances from talented bands representing communities across the Keystone State. A festival favorite, and a nationally-recognized entertainer, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, delivered their signature hard-driving traditional sound to an enthusiastic crowd. These homegrown acts not only held their own alongside the headliners, but also delivered some of the weekend’s best moments, reminding fans just how deep the local talent pool runs.

The festival also featured workshops hosted by world-class musicians, giving fans a rare opportunity to learn directly from the pros. Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie led a powerful fiddle session, while Frank Solivan offered insights into his distinctive mandolin style. One of the most popular sessions of the weekend was a full-band harmony workshop by Authentic Unlimited, where attendees got an inside look at what makes their vocal blend so compelling.

True to tradition, Wind Gap lived up to its reputation as a jammer’s paradise, with hosted jams led by featured bands and spontaneous late-night sessions across the campground.

A highlight of the weekend was the continued partnership with Martin Guitar, the festival’s key sponsor. Their donation of a Martin D-18 guitar for raffle raised funds in support of the Wind Gap Bluegrass Academy for Kids, a beloved tradition that saw nearly 20 young musicians participate this year. The program, offered free of charge, gives aspiring pickers the chance to learn, rehearse, and even perform on the main stage.

Aside from a few brief moments of rain, the weather held beautifully throughout the weekend, warm, sunny, and ideal for outdoor music. Crowds packed the field and campground, as they celebrated the music and the community that makes bluegrass special.

With four decades of tradition, a loyal fan base, and one of the most dedicated promoters in the business, Wind Gap continues to prove why it’s a staple of the summer bluegrass circuit.

All photos © Nancy Morris Photography