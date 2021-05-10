41st Annual Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival in the books

Posted on by Sandy Hatley

The 41st Annual Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival is now in the record books, and a good time was had by all in Denton, NC.

“What will all the stuff that has been going on, I am totally overwhelmed by the attendance,” shared the festival’s namesake, Doyle Lawson, on Saturday afternoon, as he surveyed the large gathering. “It’s like a family reunion. We’ve had good weather, good music, and a responsive crowd. It’s as good as it’s ever been. I am very pleased.”

Each day, the music began with the vocal prowess of Caroline Owens’ rendition of The Star Spangled Banner. Reminiscent of the stylings of Dolly Parton, Owens wowed the audience with her powerful expression, tone, and pitch. Her band, Caroline and Company, then kicked off the Saturday line-up of entertainment.

Caroline’s boyfriend, Curt Love, accompanied her on banjo. He later returned to the stage to make his Denton debut as bass player with the Junior Sisk Band.

During the Gibson Brothers’ show, rising star, Jake Goforth, fourteen year old North Carolina guitar powerhouse was a surprise guest. Owens, Love, and Goforth are representative of the up and coming generation of bluegrass entertainers.

As is the case, the Mother’s Day weekend event offered a few welcome surprises. New to the Denton FarmPark stage, Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers offered a traditional sound. The husband and wife team of Adam and Mikayla Burrows helped to add nostalgic Stanley flavor with Adam’s fiddling antics of the late Curly Ray Cline and Mikayla’s tenor singing and Jack Cooke bass licks. 

As Terry Baucom stepped on stage, he was joined by former Carolina bandmate, Clay Jones, on guitar. Sideline alum and current Amanda Cook mandolinist, Troy Boone, also assisted the Duke of Drive. It was obvious that the musicians were as happy as the fans to be back.

“It means the world to me to see a sea of bluegrass fans before me,” shared Boone with the audience. “I ain’t eaten greasy festival food in over a year. I hear a cheeseburger calling my name.”

Quicksilver fiddler, Matt Flake, shared a similar sentiment, “It’s so good to be playing before a full crowd and smiling faces.”

Flake and his daughter roused the crowd when they joined Lawson for a mandolin trio tune.

Typically, family bands are part of the line-up. This year was no exception with The Family Sowell from Knoxville, TN.

John-Mark Sowell, fiddler of the six siblings, stressed, “It is great to have live music, and be a part of it.”

Artists stayed busy shaking hands, taking photos, and selling their merchandise between afternoon and evening shows.

“After our first set, we sold 66 CDs. We didn’t sell 66 CDs in all of 2020!” Lorraine Jordan stated.

During Lawson’s evening set, he mused over the pandemic’s live music hiatus. “We’re getting rid of the rust ring.”

A surprise special guest appeared near the close of Lawson’s 90 minute Saturday night show. Josh Swift, his dobro player for 13 years, was given a warm welcome by his former employer. Their usual banter and hard driving music were soaked up like a sponge by the attentive crowd.

As with most any bluegrass festivals nowadays, in addition to Swift and Bauc, the line-up featured other Quicksilver alums. Lou Reid performed with Seldom Scene, Randy Graham was with Lorraine Jordan, and Jason Barie fiddled with Joe Mullins.

Lawson reflected on the weekend. “I am very pleased.”

Plans are already underway for the 42nd annual festival at Denton FarmPark on Mother’s Day weekend in 2022. As it will be Lawson’s last as a touring artist, he stressed that the event will continue.

“It’s too good a thing to end.”

photos by Laura Tate Ridge and Sandy Hatley

  • Camp sites abound at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Our photographer at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Vendor row at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Vendor row at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Fiddles for sale at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • The Malpass Brothers at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • The Malpass Brothers at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Harrison Ridge at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Camping at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Donna Ulisse at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Donna Ulisse at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Campground jam at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Campground jam at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Handy Dandy Railroad at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Handy Dandy Railroad at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Founder's memorial at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Denton Farm Park Chapel at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Organ at Denton Farm Park Chapel at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Old gas station at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Chapel at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Mayberry window shade at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Junior Sisk at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Heather Mabe with Junior Sisk at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Junior Sisk at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • The Churchmen at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Steve Thomas with The Churchmen at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Nathan Aldridge with The Churchmen at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Larry Effaw at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Junior Sisk at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Doyle Lawson at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Dudley Connell with Seldom Scene at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Lou Reid with Seldom Scene at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Fred Travers with Seldom Scene at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Dudley Connell with Seldom Scene at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Ron Stewart with Seldom Scene at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Ready for a tasty treat at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Ben Greene with Lorraine Jordan at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Randy Graham with Lorraine Jordan at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Lorraine at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Steve Wilson with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Frank Poindexter with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Old steam engine at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Railroad crossing at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Troy Boone with Terry Baucom at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Clay Jones with Terry Baucom at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Terry Baucom at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Doyle Lawson at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Doyle Lawson at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Laura Tate Ridge
  • Bluegrass couple, Caroline Owens and Curt Love, at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Sandy Hatley
  • Bluegrass couple, Caroline Owens and Curt Love, at the 2021 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival - photo by Sandy Hatley

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

