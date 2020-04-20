2nd annual Steve Sutton benefit raises $7,000

Skip to content
Friends of North Carolina banjoist Steve Sutton held their 2nd annual Memorial Concert for him last month, to raise money for both local and national charities.
Sutton passed away unexpectedly in May of 2017, and left a big hole in the bluegrass community around Asheville, and the western part of the state. A fine musician, he was performing with both Bill Monroe and Jimmy Martin before he was old enough to vote! Later in life he played with Rhonda Vincent for a time, and on guitar with the Marc Pruett Band for many years. He and Darren Nicholson were great friends, and performed together regularly.
The show on March 8 at The Folkmoot Center in Waynesville, NC raised $7,000 in donations, which was distributed as follows: $4,000 to the IBMA Trust Fund, and $3,000 to a local high school scholarship. Performers included Whitewater Bluegrass Company, Molly Barrett, Bill Kaman, The Crowe Brothers, Hazel Creek, Mark Bumgarner, Malcolm Holcombe, Darren Nicholson, and Marc Pruett.
Well done all!
Darren Nicholson, also one of the organizers of the concert, shared these photos taken by Wayne Ebinger.
