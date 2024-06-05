27th annual Salmon Lake Park Gospel Bluegrass Festival report

High Fidelity at the 2024 Salmon Lake Park Gospel Bluegrass Festival – photo courtesy of Salmon Lake

The 27th annual Salmon Lake Park Gospel Bluegrass Festival ran last month in Grapeland, TX, one of two yearly festivals at the park.

Promoter Julie Tucker shared some photos and this brief report.

Our 27th Annual Salmon Lake Park Gospel Bluegrass Festival was a great success!

My goal since assuming the role of promoter has been to not forget the legends, and to bring in the young folks.

We were blessed to have Mr. Ray Wingfield, 91, (formerly with the band, Twice As Nice) do a set, and it was very well received. The line at the product table was long and he sold out of all his CDs.

The Marksmen are always a hit, and founding member, Earle Wheeler (86), is still going strong, receiving two callbacks. Floyd & Fannie Salmon, original park owners, said, “The Marksmen will always be on stage as long as there’s a festival on these grounds,” and we are honoring that request.

Another highlight was providing the opportunity to 23 kids who are students of Curtis Adkison, Fret Not Music Shop in Bonham, TX, to play on the big stage. There’s some really good talent coming out of these kids and we look forward to watching them grow. They jammed ’till early morning!

Headliners included High Fidelity, The Gospel Plowboys, and The Cox Family. Sidney Cox and his girls are carrying on The Cox Family tradition with beautiful harmony.

Their fall event, the 48th Annual Bluegrass Festival will be held October 24-26, 2024. Scheduled to perform are The Grascals, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Caroline Owens, Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Karl Shiflett & Big Country, and others.

Full details can be found online.