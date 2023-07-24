27th annual Alleghany County Fiddler’s Convention winners

Winners Coyote Ugly at the Alleghany County Fiddler’s Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

Ace photographer G. Nicholas Hancock was in attendance at the Alleghany County Fiddler’s Convention this past weekend, and filed this report, with photos.

The 27th edition of the Alleghany County Fiddler’s Convention, held in Sparta, NC each year on the third Friday and Saturday of July, featured competitions in both bluegrass and old-time music. The event is co-sponsored by the Sparta-Alleghany Volunteer Fire Department and the Alleghany Fairgrounds, Inc.

This past weekend saw bands and individual musicians from several states compete in 17 adult or senior categories, and eight youth or junior categories.

MCs for the 2023 event were Sonia Joines, Tarras Day, and Dale Morris.

Winners announced Saturday night were:

Junior Bass

Titus Bulman – Pinnacle, NC

Junior Mandolin

Luke McCallister – Mocksville, NC Sawyer Smith – Johnson City, TN Cort Workman – Boones Mill, VA Highland Hollifield – Independence, VA Emmalyn Rogers, Yadkinville, NC

Junior Guitar

Graydon Shepherd – West Jefferson, NC Isaac Osborne – Jefferson, NC Judah Davis – Leicester, NC Ethan Wagoner – Yadkinville, NC Elijah Smith – Mount Airy, NC

Junior Banjo

Jo Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC Bayla Davis – Leicester, NC Candace Noah – Dobson, NC Paxton Ashe – Galax, VA Malachi Bulman – Pinnacle, NC

Junior Fiddle

Hunter Hiatt – State Road, NC Sam Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC Silas Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC Sylvie Davis – Leicester, NC River Smith – Johnson City, TN

Junior Band

The Biscuit Eaters – Lowgap, NC The Three Amigos – Sparta, NC Newfound Gap – Leicester, NC Alleghany Railroad – Independence, VA Rhythm Rebels – Sparta, NC

Children’s Dance (Age 8 and under) All the children received gold coins.

Molly Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC (5) Silas Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC (7) Malyn Todd – Mount Airy, NC (7) Isaiah Imperial – Thomasville, NC (8) Ronan Myers – Troutman, NC (5) Mary Lambert – Newton, NC (5)

Junior Dance (Age 9-15)

Avery Lowe – State Road, NC Levi Head – Mount Airy, NC Silas Lowe – State Road, NC Ella Grim – Independence, VA Chloe Grim – Independence, VA

Senior Dance (Age 16+)

Debbie Yates – Damascus, VA Marty Todd – Mount Airy, NC Cherie Compton – Ferrum, VA Marsha Todd – Mount Airy, NC Mitchell Robinson – Galax, VA

Vocal Duet

Molly & Sadie Yates – Damascus, VA John & Lynne Powell – Mocksville, NC Jason King & Misty Danley – Pleasant Garden, NC Laura & Larry Hall – Statesville, NC Stewart Werner & Mary Prillaman – Callaway, VA

Vocal

Shooter Brown – Parkdale, OR Karlie Keepfer – Sparta, NC Meredith Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC Tommy Nichols – Mount Airy, NC Coleman Emmerson – Salisbury, NC

Bluegrass Fiddle/Banjo Duet

Travis Watts & Ella Thomas – Mount Airy, NC Charlie Tolbert & Jacob Johnson – N. Wilkesboro, NC Richard Bowman & Marshal Todd – Mount Airy, NC Lucy Smith & River Smith – Johnson City, TN Guy Ferguson & Ted Nixon – Moneta, VA

Old Time Fiddle/Banjo Duet

Raistlin Brabson & Jared Boyd – Galax, VA Chris McGrath & Michael Starkey – Raphine, VA Debbie Yates & Brian Grim – Damascus, VA Chris Johnson & Lucas Pasley – Sparta, NC Bayla Davis & Sylvie Davis – Leicester, NC

Harmonica

Rex Horton – Hillsville, VA Bobby Fields – Statesville, NC Roger Childress – High Point, NC David Rabon – Salisbury, NC

Autoharp

Lois Shumaker – Olin, NC Penny Kilby – Mouth of Wilson, VA Vickie Boyd – Laurel Fork, VA Jimmy Handy – Woolwine, VA Virgil Adams – Galax, VA

Dulcimer

Ehukai Teves – Bryson City, NC John Renwick – Charlotte, NC Dick Lamb – Keezletown, VA Lois Hornbostel – Bryson City, NC Diane Parker – Galax, VA

Dobro

James Murdock – Lexington, NC Robert Ellis – Mocksville, NC Titus Stroud – Statesville, NC Roy Bourne – Clemmons, NC Keith Aiken – Henderson, NC

Mandolin

Matthew Stacy – Haysi, VA Todd Hiatt – State Road, NC Adam McPeak – Max Meadows, VA Vince Bullins – Walnut Cove, NC Connor Lambert – Troutman, NC

Bass

John Fogleman – Liberty, NC Michael Plumley – Tega Cay, SC Lloyd Richardson – Warrensville, NC Stacy Boyd- Laurel Fork, VA Levi Head – Mount Airy, NC

Guitar

Steve Lewis – Jefferson, NC Matt Osborne – Bristol, VA Gavin Woodruff – Ennice, NC Brandon Graybeal – West Jefferson, NC Karlee Hamm – Lansing, NC

Old Time Banjo

Trish Fore – Galax, VA Jared Boyd – Galax, VA Marsha Todd – Mount Airy, NC Chris Johnson – Sparta, NC Robbie Herman – Taylorsville, NC

Bluegrass Banjo

Travis Watts – Mount Airy, NC Ronny Harrison – Woodlawn, VA Stewart Werner III – Rocky Mount, VA Jacob Johnson – North Wilkesboro, NC Ted Nixon – Jonesville, NC

Bluegrass Fiddle

Charlie Tolbert – Purlear, NC Ella Thomas – West Columbia, SC John Hofmann – Thomasville, NC Merl Johnson – Salem, VA David Woodie – Huntersville, NC

Old Time Fiddle

Raistlin Brabson – Callaway, VA Lucas Pasley – Sparta, NC Chris McGrath – Raphine, VA Richard Bowman – Mount Airy, NC Brian Grim – Independence, VA

Old Time Band

Gap Wild – Galax, VA Up Jumped Trouble – Callaway, VA Slate Mountain Ramblers – Mount Airy, NC The New Critter Connection – Damascus, VA Here Comes Treble – Sparta, NC

Bluegrass Band

Coyote Ugly – Kingsport, TN Outlaw Bluegrass – Union Grove, NC Bull Run – Elm City, NC Last Minute Grass – Mount Airy, NC New River Line – Galax, VA

Congratulations to all the winners!