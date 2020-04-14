25 Trips video from Sierra Hull

Skip to content
Earlier this year,
Rounder Records released their 4th album with mandolin prodigy Sierra Hull. When watching this richly talented artist perform, it is easy to forget that she is still only 28 years old, yet she has been recording and touring now for 12 years.
The latest album’s name bears witness to this,
, with the title cut an examination of life at the two and a half decade mark. 25 Years
Sierra’s long time fans realize that she has made an artistic turn with her music, moving to a more loosely-formatted sound for these last two records, after starting off with a contemporary bluegrass vibe. You can sample her style in this music video for
25 Years, though Sierra tells us that much of this project is closer to a traditional approach than the previous effort.
We are hoping to speak with Sierra soon for more details about what she is up to these days.
And like so many artists who are stuck at home these days, she recorded a live stream concert on Facebook live over the weekend, along with her equally-talented husband, Justin Moses.
