24th annual Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival report

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at the 2025 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival – photo © Dennis Crawford

Bluegrass promoter Candi Sawyer and her family delivered another unforgettable festival on the grounds of the Tunbridge World’s Fair in Tunbridge, VT. The 24th annual Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival marked two dozen years of bluegrass family gathering to enjoy ‘Bluegrass – Green Mountain Style.’

Early arrivals enjoyed meeting old friends, tailgate parties, and bluegrass jamming in the camper corral while they waited for the Tuesday 10:00 a.m. gate opening. Even though there were no main stage events until Thursday, Candi and staff provided enjoyable events such as the Butterfly Cornhole Charity Toss (in memory of Brenda Mathews) and a Wednesday evening barn dance featuring the incredible Malpass Brothers.

From the Thursday main stage opening to the final show on Sunday afternoon, the entertainment was topnotch. Regional favorites (Greene Brothers, Clements Brothers, etc.) and international touring acts (Gibson Brothers, Dailey & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent) alike delivered stellar performances. Rosewood Sound’s professional experience was on display all weekend, providing excellent audio.

Candi, Seth, and the whole Sawyer family are focused on providing an excellent family festival experience. Their seasoned staff and trained volunteers provide excellent care for their bluegrass family.

The Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival family welcomes everyone to experience ‘Bluegrass – Green Mountain Style.’

Dennis Crawford, banjo player and owner of String River Studios in Mount Upton, NY, shared this story and images from the festival this past weekend.