22nd year for The Woodbine Opry

We made our annual visit to
The Woodbine Opry in Georgia this past Friday evening for the first show of their 22 nd year. They have done more than thousand shows in 21 years! This effort is completely supported by donations.
Bill Garlen is the MC, and he makes sure that everyone gets to showcase their talents. Three of the founding members – Hoydt Drury, Junior Grantham, and Jack Bethune – were on hand to kick off the new year.
Friday is acoustic/bluegrass night and Saturday is country music/dancing night. The Opry now live streams these shows on
Facebook.
The Little Roy and Lizzie Show will make their annual appearance on February 25
th.
We discovered the Opry several years ago and try to visit at least once every year.
On Saturday afternoon we went to the
Twin Oaks Campground in Hoboken, Georgia. The Friends of Twin Oaks has a potluck and jam on the first weekend of the month. We joined friends Willie and Mary Beth Miller for an afternoon and evening of fellowship and music. We all ate too much, but I guess that’s what potlucks are for!
We did get to see a family band from Savannah, Georgia. The Lindbloom family is comprised of parents Jon and Marina along with their nine children who all perform with the group. The parents and the four older children form
Headin’ Home Bluegrass. The five younger siblings form their own band called The Brothers Five. Keep an eye out for these excellent musicians.
Small venues like this keep the music alive and well in many areas. They give the local musicians a place to play and the fans a place to go and listen. I hope everyone finds some of them near you.
Support your local music venues.
