2026 bluegrass Grammy nominations

Earlier today, The Grammys announced the nominees for their many, many awards for recorded music. But here, we really only care about the bluegrass and bluegrass adjacent nominations.

And so, to the all-important Best Bluegrass Album category. The nominees are:

Carter & Cleveland – Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire – Sierra Hull

Arcadia – Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun – The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers – Billy Strings

Alison Krauss also received a nominations for Best Roots Performance for Richmond on the James, from the Arcadia album. Sierra Hull received one for Best American Roots Song for Spitfire, and Arcadia got a nod for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

The Isaacs were nominated in Best Roots Gospel Album for Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah.

Winners will be announced on February 1, 2026. The main show, which will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+, occurs that evening. The award winners listed above will be announced Sunday afternoon during a special awards broadcast, typically streamed live from The Grammys web site.

Congratulations and best of luck all!