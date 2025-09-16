2025 Zoograss scores again in Asheboro

Authentic Unlimited at the Sunset Theater in Asheboro, NC – photo © Katie Danielle Photo

“After a huge success last September, Zoograss was back for a second year!” shouted Tim Moon, one of the Asheboro, North Carolina’s musical events coordinators

Zoograss, three consecutive nights of the best in the bluegrass, returned to the Sunset Theatre last week. Performances featured Authentic Unlimited on Wednesday, September 10, Darin & Brooke Aldridge on Thursday, September 11, and Lonesome River Band on Friday, September 12.

Authentic Unlimited is comprised of seasoned musicians which include three former members of the legendary Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. The band’s talent and dedication to their craft are widely celebrated in the bluegrass community. They received three International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards in 2024 for Song of the Year (Fall in Tennessee), Vocal Group of the Year, and tied for Music Video of the Year; and two IBMA awards in 2023 for Vocal Group of the Year and New Artist of the Year. They are nominated for six IBMA awards in 2025. AU consists of Stephen Burwell on fiddle, Eli Johnston on banjo, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Jerry Cole on bass, and newest member, Colton Baker, on guitar.

Burwell teased, “We enjoyed performing at the Sunset Theatre! Anytime we play in North Carolina, we always feel at home. This was especially true for Zoograss, as we’re a bunch of hungry animals.”

Darin & Brooke Aldridge are North Carolina natives, living in Cherryville. Brooke is a four-time winner of the IBMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year award. Darin, a former member of The Country Gentlemen, is also a past IBMA Mentor of the Year, and a gifted singer and multi-instrumentalist. Their group is up for five awards this week at IBMA.

Brooke expressed her joy at being back in Asheboro.

“We were absolutely thrilled to announce our return to the Sunset Theatre in Asheboro! It’s hard to believe it’s been over a decade since we last had the pleasure of performing at this wonderful venue, and we were looking forward to coming back.

We’re especially excited to be part of this fantastic three-day event. It was an honor to contribute to such a special occasion, and we were incredibly proud to be included. We are always eager to share our music with everyone and create some new memories together!”

The Lonesome River Band returned to Zoograss for a second year. They continue to uphold their reputation as one of the most respected names in bluegrass music. Five-time IBMA Banjo Player of the Year, and winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Sammy Shelor, leads the group that constantly breaks new ground in acoustic music. Other members of LRB include: Jesse Smathers on guitar, Adam Miller on mandolin, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass.

Hartgrove, newly inducted into the National Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame in Tulsa, Ok, said, “Hey folks! The Lonesome River Band was excited to return to Asheboro to perform at the Sunset Theatre. It’s always special when we play in North Carolina!”

Zoograss was made possible by the City of Asheboro who gave financial support, Tim Moon handled the booking, and Taylor Crawford, Sunset Theatre manager, arranged the hosting for this multi-night event.

Moon concluded, “I am thankful to Asheboro Parks & Recreation and Sunset Theatre so that we were able to bring these pro bands to Asheboro and Randolph County.”

Plans are already underway for next year.