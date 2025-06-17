2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival report

Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak
Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

Roxboro, North Carolina was a great place to be for live music, fellowship, and fun on Father’s Day Weekend this year. Promoter (and former Bass Mountain Boy) Mike Wilson offered up some of the best in entertainment at his 14th annual Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival. His pastoral 60-acre park was filled with campers, music, and fans throughout the three-day event.

Each day offered something special for attendees. Thursday, it was Allen Mills of Lost & Found performing a few of his original numbers with Appalachian Road Show. Friday featured a tribute to all the veterans present by host band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road. Fitting for Father’s Day weekend, Jordan’s 94 year-old dad, an Army vet himself, narrated the segment. Flags from each branch of service were displayed as Carolina Road’s longtime banjoist, Ben Greene, picked the anthem of each military branch while veterans stood for recognition.

Saturday was a day to feature the next generation of musicians. The show began with a set by Billy & the Kids. They were followed by Drive Time. Tyler Jackson, Drive Time banjoist, shared that their band was formed at Willow Oak when he was just 15 years old. Next up was Kentucky Just Us, featuring the youth of the O’Neal family along with Jesse Meador. During Jordan’s afternoon show, 15-year-old Mallie Belle came on stage to share a couple of tunes. Three-month-old Aiden Keyes hung out under the sound tent with his mom, Melody Williamson Keyes of Williamson Branch, and his dad, Geoffrey Keyes, sound engineer.

The weekend included a wide array of top notch bands including Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, Little Roy & Lizzy, Deeper Shade of Blue, Williamson Branch, and The Malpass Brothers. 

The weather was picture perfect except for a downpour right after supper break during Drive Time’s second set on Saturday. With only a brief delay, the music continued with fans gathered under tents and the band on the covered stage. 

Promoter Wilson shared, “There were unexpected challenges that were stressful. All the bands were terrific, each with their own style. The sound crew did an excellent job and MC Doug Whitley did exceptionally well and kept us on schedule even with the rain delay. All the comments received were all very positive. I appreciate everyone that attended from near and far.”

Photos are a contribution from Laura Ridge.

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ben Greene with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Allen Dyer and Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Warren Blair with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Kevin Lamm and Ben Greene with Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Bluegrass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Robert Dowdy with The Bluegrass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Bluegrass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Bluegrass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Victor Dowdy with The Bluegrass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Bobby Moore with The Bluegrass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Robert and Victor Dowdy with The Bluegrass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Bluegrass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Bluegrass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Victor Dowdy with The Bluegrass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
A Python quote at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Deeper Shade of Blue with family and friends at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sandy and Gary Hatley jamming at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Jamming at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Bass Mountain representing at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Chad Day with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Geoffrey Keys at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Wayne Morris and Kevin Lamm with Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Debbie Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Veterans color guard at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Veterans color guard at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Royce Jordan introduces the veterans color guard at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Caroline Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Veterans color guard at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Kevin and Debbie Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Debbie Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Melody Keys with Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Melody Keys with Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Melody Keys with Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sandy Hatley and Johnny Ridge at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mason Crane with Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Caroline Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Caroline Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Williamson Branch at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Danny Paisley at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ryan Paisley with Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
TJ Lundy with Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Bobby Lundy with Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mark Delaney with Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sandy and Gary Hatley enjoying Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Danny Paisley with the Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
TJ Lundy with Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Festival food at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Festival food at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Debbie Williamson with her grand baby at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sandy Hatley with Kevin Williamson and his new grand baby at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sandy Hatley takes a photo of Kevin Williamson and his new grand baby at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Chad Day with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Chad Day with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Milom Williams with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Allen Dyer with Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan and Ben Greene with Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Allen Dyer and Kevin Lamm with Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Wayne Morris with Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan and Ben Greene with Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Festival food at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Billy & The Kids at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Bass Mountain bench lives on at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Little Roy Lewis at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lizzy Long and Hunter Berry at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mikayla Burrows with Little Roy & Lizzy at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Hunter Berry at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Little Roy Lewis at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Drive Time at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Drive Time at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Drive Time at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Drive Time at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Drive Time at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Johnny Ridge with his grand baby at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Johnny Ridge back on fiddle with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography

About the Author

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

