2025 Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival report

Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2025 Willow Oak

Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

Roxboro, North Carolina was a great place to be for live music, fellowship, and fun on Father’s Day Weekend this year. Promoter (and former Bass Mountain Boy) Mike Wilson offered up some of the best in entertainment at his 14th annual Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival. His pastoral 60-acre park was filled with campers, music, and fans throughout the three-day event.

Each day offered something special for attendees. Thursday, it was Allen Mills of Lost & Found performing a few of his original numbers with Appalachian Road Show. Friday featured a tribute to all the veterans present by host band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road. Fitting for Father’s Day weekend, Jordan’s 94 year-old dad, an Army vet himself, narrated the segment. Flags from each branch of service were displayed as Carolina Road’s longtime banjoist, Ben Greene, picked the anthem of each military branch while veterans stood for recognition.

Saturday was a day to feature the next generation of musicians. The show began with a set by Billy & the Kids. They were followed by Drive Time. Tyler Jackson, Drive Time banjoist, shared that their band was formed at Willow Oak when he was just 15 years old. Next up was Kentucky Just Us, featuring the youth of the O’Neal family along with Jesse Meador. During Jordan’s afternoon show, 15-year-old Mallie Belle came on stage to share a couple of tunes. Three-month-old Aiden Keyes hung out under the sound tent with his mom, Melody Williamson Keyes of Williamson Branch, and his dad, Geoffrey Keyes, sound engineer.

The weekend included a wide array of top notch bands including Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, Little Roy & Lizzy, Deeper Shade of Blue, Williamson Branch, and The Malpass Brothers.

The weather was picture perfect except for a downpour right after supper break during Drive Time’s second set on Saturday. With only a brief delay, the music continued with fans gathered under tents and the band on the covered stage.

Promoter Wilson shared, “There were unexpected challenges that were stressful. All the bands were terrific, each with their own style. The sound crew did an excellent job and MC Doug Whitley did exceptionally well and kept us on schedule even with the rain delay. All the comments received were all very positive. I appreciate everyone that attended from near and far.”

Photos are a contribution from Laura Ridge.