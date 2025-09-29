2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival report

Posted on by Bill Warren

Ottawa County Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 14th Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival was a success. Steve Scott and his crew did a great job, and there was beautiful weather for the whole week.

Ottawa County Bluegrass kicked off the Friday show, and the Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band closed the show on Saturday evening. 

There was plenty of entertainment in between. 

The entire show was dedicated to the memory of Charlie and Lilli Mae Whitker. Their son Jeff was joined by several of his friends to present music in their honor. Usually, I am behind the camera. I was asked to say a few words about the Whitakers. It was an honor to speak about a family that were, and still are, dear friends.

The show continues to grow under Steve’s watchful eye. Put this one on your calendar to listen to Ohio bands at their best.

The Candidpix.info cameras will be at the Backwoods Bluegrass Fay Fest in Croswell, Michigan this weekend.

Support your local music venues.

Ottawa County Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dennis Mitchell with Ottawa County Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mitchell with Ottawa County Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Simon Edwards with Ottawa County Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Bryant with Ottawa County Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ottawa County Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lori Lambert at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Scott and the Scott Brothers at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Scott, Jr with Steve Scott and the Scott Brothers at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Scott with Steve Scott and the Scott Brothers at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Scott with the Scott Brothers at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mark Prater with Steve Scott and the Scott Brothers at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Scott and the Scott Brothers at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bill Warren talks about Charlie and Lilli Mae Whitaker at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bill Warren talks about Charlie and Lilli Mae Whitaker at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jeff Whitaker and Friends at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jeff Whitaker at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Owen Stapley with Jeff Whitaker and Friends at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dana Cupp with Jeff Whitaker and Friends at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dallas Myers with Jeff Whitaker and Friends at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bill Puck with Jeff Whitaker and Friends at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dwayne McCumber with Jeff Whitaker and Friends at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tom Patrick with Jeff Whitaker and Friends at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Dutton with Jeff Whitaker and Friends at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jeff Whitaker and Friends at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Holbrooks and Poor Bottom Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Holbrooks with Poor Bottom Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jermie Cole with Brian Holbrooks and Poor Bottom Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John Coffey with Brian Holbrooks and Poor Bottom Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Hugh Benson with Brian Holbrooks and Poor Bottom Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lynn Fox with Brian Holbrooks and Poor Bottom Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gavin Conley with Brian Holbrooks and Poor Bottom Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Cross Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dave Neal with Cross Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Kaufman with Cross Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Don Fraley with Cross Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Blue Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gene Elkins with Blue Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Scott with Blue Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mark Prater with Blue Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John Coffey with Blue Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Blue Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Vernon McIntyre and Appalachian Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Susan Shook with Vernon McIntyre and Appalachian Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Robert Campbell with Vernon McIntyre and Appalachian Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Vernon McIntyre with Appalachian Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kitty McIntyre with Vernon McIntyre and Appalachian Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tammy Powers with Vernon McIntyre and Appalachian Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Vernon McIntyre and Appalachian Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Fox Tail Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jeremy and Troy Cole with Fox Tail Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jim Fox with Fox Tail Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lynn Fox with Fox Tail Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jeremie Cole with Fox Tail Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Troy Cole with Fox Tail Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Fox Tail Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
New Outlook at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Stacy Wilcox with New Outlook at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brad Lambert with New Outlook at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lori Lambert with New Outlook at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Scott with New Outlook at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
New Outlook at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John White with The Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lee Rachel with The Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Shaun Christopher with The Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Osborne with The Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Randy Sutter with The Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Blue Road at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
New Outlook at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Fox Tail Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Vernon McIntyre and Appalachian Grass at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ottawa County at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

