2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival report

Ottawa County Bluegrass Band at the 2025 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 14th Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival was a success. Steve Scott and his crew did a great job, and there was beautiful weather for the whole week.

Ottawa County Bluegrass kicked off the Friday show, and the Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band closed the show on Saturday evening.

There was plenty of entertainment in between.

The entire show was dedicated to the memory of Charlie and Lilli Mae Whitker. Their son Jeff was joined by several of his friends to present music in their honor. Usually, I am behind the camera. I was asked to say a few words about the Whitakers. It was an honor to speak about a family that were, and still are, dear friends.

The show continues to grow under Steve’s watchful eye. Put this one on your calendar to listen to Ohio bands at their best.

The Candidpix.info cameras will be at the Backwoods Bluegrass Fay Fest in Croswell, Michigan this weekend.

Support your local music venues.