2025 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship results

Daniel Carwile fiddles his way to first place at the 2025 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship

Many thanks to Ed Carnes, Co-Chairman of the Twin Lakes Nation Fiddler Championship, for sharing this year’s results, and some photos from their big day.

The 2025 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship contest was held on Saturday, July 19, in Leitchfield, KY, which is recognized as The Fiddling Capital of Kentucky by the Kentucky State legislature. There were six categories of competition in fiddling, as well as dancing, guitar, mandolin, and banjo. All six fiddle categories are certified by the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest at Weiser, ID.

This year a thunderstorm caused a rain delay of two hours, and required that we switch to our rain indoor venue stage to complete the contest. By the time the contest finished, the rain had stopped, the main outdoor stage had dried out, and The Grascals were able to perform their concert for a good size crowd.

This year’s Fiddle Grand Champion was Daniel Carwile of Lexington, KY, a former Grand Master Fiddler Contest champion and a very noted fiddle and strings instructor, along with his wife Amy. He also played an amazing solo rendition of the national anthem to help start the contest.

This year we had 107 Contestants from 10 states, stretching from Virginia to Arizona. Of those contestants, 59 were fiddlers. Overall, 51% of all contestants were 17 years of age or younger, so the contest is doing well in our goal to encourage young people to get involved in fiddle and bluegrass music.

And the winners are:

Small Fry Fiddle (Ages 8 and under)

Caleb Speck – Murfreesboro,TN. Violet Edgington – Nashville, TN Noah Bater – Christiana, TN Emil Perry – Winchester, KY Ellis Bater – Christiana, TN

Jr Jr Fiddle (Ages 9 through 12)

Kadence Edgington – Nashville, TN Sawyer Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ Isley Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ Lily Coleman – Vestavia Hills, AL Oliver Wells – Mt. Sterling, KY Kylah Harris – Seymour, MO Hallie McFarland – Thompsonville, IL Jeremiah Bates – Hartsville, TN Alan Speck – Murfreesboro, TN William Maust – Murfreesboro, TN Tima Dolgirh – Murfreesboro, TN

Guitar (All Ages)

Joel Whittinghill – Bowling Green, KY Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN Edwin McCoy – Greenville, WV Nick Norris – Nashville, TN Joey Gipson – Manchester, TN

Jr Fiddle (Ages 13 through 17)

Noah Goebel – Elkton, KY Ranelle Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ Summer Edgington – Nashville, TN Brie Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ Sarah Hathaway – Bowling Green, KY Alice Gould – Nashville, TN Parker Malone – Owensboro, KY Eric Cameron – Adairville, KY Sidney Cantrell – Seymour, MO Layton Yates – Versailes, KY

Young Adult Fiddle (Ages 18 to 39)

Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN Edwin McCoy – Greenville, WV Anna Lang – Marshfield, MO Madilynn McCarroll – Danville, KY

Mandolin (All Ages)

Joel Whittinghill – Bowling Green,KY Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN Noah Goebel – Elkton, KY Nick Norris – Nashville, TN Sarah Hathaway – Bowling Green, KY

Adult Fiddle (Ages 40 to 59)

Daniel Carwile – Lexington, KY Bill Jones – Oak Ridge, TN Joel Whittinghill – Bowling Green, KY Junior Marriott – Marshfield, MO Kerry Varble – Salem, OH Bonnie Norris – Nashville, TN Janene Ferrarisi – Peoria, AZ Chris Talley – New Athens, IL Nick Norris – Nashville, TN Jeffrey Woodard – Hartsville, TN

Sr Fiddle (Ages 60 and over)

Susumu Okano – Champaign, IL Kay Lorson – Dover, OH David Foster – Horse Cave, KY Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN Brent Young – Anna, TX John Paul Jarboe – Philpot, KY

Banjo (All Ages)

Nick Norris – Nashville, TN Joey Gipson – Manchester, TN Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN Chuck Holcomb – Winchester, TN Cruse Edwards – Owensboro, KY

Dancing – No Holds Barred (All Ages)

Elizabeth Clark – Barren Plains, TN Brooklyn Frank – Old Hickory, TN Jason Wade – Smyrna, TN Lily Goebel – Elkton, KY Ann Bane – Smyrna, TN Manda-lynn Woodard – Hartsville, TN Parker Malone – Owensboro, KY Pam Mahurin – Falls of Rough, KY Savannah Vickers – Springfield, TN Samuel Barrett – Leitchfield, KY

Championship Fiddle-Off

Daniel Carwile – Lexington, KY Noah Goebel – Elkton, KY Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN Kadence Edgington – Nashville, TN Susumu Okano – Champaign, IL

Bud Meredith Showmanship Award: Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN

Judges