2025 Tony Rice Memorial Day MusicFest report

Doug Bartlett, John Goad, and David Parmley at the

2025 Tony Rice Memorial Day MusicFest – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who served in the military protecting our rights and freedoms who have passed on. Thanks to Cody and Donna Johnson’s hard work restoring the historic Camp Springs Blue Grass Park, it also means a time to reflect on the great guitarist, Tony Rice, with a festival devoted to his musical legacy.

The three-day music event launched Thursday with performances by Presley Barker, Carolina Detour, and Carolina Kritters. Friday’s show featured Ettore Buzzini, the Amanda Cook Band, Volume Five, and concluded with the Richard Bennett Band. Saturday saw Creekwater Collective, Retro 78, David Parmley, and ended with Balsam Range taking the stage.

Cindy Baucom of Knee Deep in Bluegrass served as MC, as she has since the park reopened in 2019. Excellent stage audio and lighting was managed by Jackson Bethune Music LLC. Special guests included Tony’s wife, Pam, and daughter, India, who were on hand to attend their loved one’s memorial festival.

During Amanda Cook’s set on Friday, her fiddler, George Mason, sawed away on a rousing round of Red Haired Boy.

“I learned it from a Tony RIce record. I thought it was appropriate for today,” he shared.

Mandolinist Troy Boone agreed about the impact of Rice. “If it hadn’t been for Tony Rice, I’d have never picked up a guitar.”

When introducing Fiddling Leona from Tokyo during his Friday night show, Richard Bennett reflected on a piece of Camp Springs’ history.

“This very grounds that we’re on has the very first international bluegrass connection in the United States: the first time the bluegrass group, Bluegrass 45, came here [from Japan in 1971] to play right here on this very stage.”

As Creekwater Collective, a teen band from Pickens, SC, opened Saturday’s show, mandolinist Judson Stone introduced their guitarist, JonPaul Sepulveda as “a mini-Tony Rice.” JonPaul then launched into a Rice original, Tipper.

Their lead singer and powerhouse flatpick guitarist in her own right, Lilly Anne Svrlinga, admitted, “Tony Rice was one of our biggest influencers.”

Sepulveda closed their set with a rousing Rice rendition of Freeborn Man, including the extended hot guitar licks in the intro.

During Retro 78’s portion, the past SPBGMA band winners from upstate South Carolina included numerous Rice favorites such as Cold on the Shoulder. Then guitarist and lead singer, Clint Groves, sang an original composition inspired by Rice, Heading Back to Santa Cruz.

“I love Tony Rice. He’s my big hero,” he said.

The band also invited JonPaul back to the stage to add his guitar expertise on a couple of their numbers near the close of their set.

Festival MC, Cindy Baucom, shared, “We honor the legacy of Tony Rice. What an influence he has had on these young people that have performed this weekend.”

Saturday’s show concluded with powerhouse performances by the legendary David Parmley, followed by Balsam Range. Balsam bassist, Tim Surrett, shared with the audience his personal close relationship with Rice.

“Tony was a vampire, and would call me at one or two o’clock in the morning. I was always ready to talk with him.”

There were many bluegrass notables in attendance to pay respect to Tony Rice, who got his professional start at Camp Springs in the early ’70s, and passed away on Christmas Day 2020. Former IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year Greg Blake, IBMA Foundation executive director Nancy Cardwell Webster, and musicians Anthony Howell, and Olivia Jo were on hand just to name a few. Rice would have been so proud of all those who performed, attended, and remembered his impact on today’s acoustic music.

In closing, promoter Cody Johnson said…

“We want to thank our supporters once again for making this weekend a success. Keeping the memories of Tony Rice is always on our minds during this festival, and this year’s beautiful weather made that happen. Thanks again for all our sponsors, friends, and family who made this possible. See you, Labor Day.”

So mark your calendar as bluegrass music will return to Camp Springs on Labor Day weekend, September 28-30 with performances by Dailey & Vincent, Lonesome River Band, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Kenny & Amanda Smith, and numerous others. To purchase tickets and camping, visit them online.