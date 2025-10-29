2025 Talladega Bluegrass & Fingerstyle Guitar Festival report

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at Talladega – photo © Tracy Curvin

A little over three years ago, the Curvin sisters, Tracy and Dana, approached family friend Edgar Loudermilk about hosting a festival as a memorial to their deceased father, Paul Curvin. Paul who was well known in Alabama music circles as a fingerstyle guitarist, had also recorded on one of Loudermilk’s projects a few years earlier. This past weekend, Edgar and the Curvin sisters wrapped up their 3rd annual Talladega Bluegrass & Fingerstyle Guitar Festival.

It’s said that the “third time’s the charm,” and this one hit all the marks. Record-breaking sponsor donations, stellar talent, and perfect weather. The icing on the cake this year was the return to the stage of Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out. If that wasn’t enough, Russell invited former IIIrd Tyme Out bandmates Justen Haynes (fiddle) and Edgar Loudermilk (bass) to join them for a guest appearance at Talladega.

The Talladega Bluegrass & Fingerstyle Guitar Festival was also proud to include acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist Jonathan Brown. Brown has been recognized for his musicianship on the television show, Nashville. Brown entertained the crowd with what the Curvin sisters call “all of Daddy’s favorite songs.” Jonathan has definitely found a following with the Curvin family, whose love of fingerstyle guitar playing runs deep in Alabama.

Also wowing the crowd this weekend, were fan favorites Shannon Slaughter, Fast Track, Backline, Caroline Owens & New Co., Edgar Loudermilk Band, Bent Creek, Alan Wilson, Beyond Blessed, and Chandler Ayers.

Edgar and the Curvin sisters are busy making plans for next year’s event. Stay tuned!