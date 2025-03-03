2025 Star Fiddlers’ Convention results

Crucial Country, 1st Place Band, at the 2025 Star Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 98th annual Star Fiddlers’ Convention is now in the books. The long-running acoustic talent contest ran over four hours and attracted more than 50 entries, which included 11 bands from across North Carolina. Contestants ranged from children to senior citizens vying for $2,500 in cash prizes.

Mary Callicutt of the Halcyon Women’s Club, who sponsors the annual event, said, “I think it is the biggest event we have had since we came back from COVID. There were more participants and close to 500 people in attendance. There was a lot of competition! We were well pleased!”

Adult winners for this year’s event were:

Band

Crucial County Black Ankle Boys Railroad Street Revival

Fiddle

Hollace Oakes (14 years old) Charlie Tolbert Alec McCallister

Banjo

Danny Bowers Ettore Buzzini Tom Hyatt

Guitar

Max Jacobson CH Lineberry Carl Patterson

Mandolin

Alexander Meredith Dwayne Runyon Andrew Brown

Bass

John Fogleman Daniel Schronce Jimmy Damron

Dobro

Tab Kearn Sandy Hatley

Miscellaneous

Dody Nolan (accordian) Kenny Welch (harmonica)

Vocal

Natalie Ingram Morgan Brown Kyna Gunter

Dance (16-30)

Mason Winfree

Dance (31-49)

Taylor Lingren Brad Davis Melissa Campbell

Dance (50 and over)

Cheryl Skeen Nina Williams Randall Cothran

Youth winners (15 years of age and under):

Fiddle

Alexander Ferranti (12 years old) Benjamin Ferranti (10)

Banjo

Cameron Edenfield (15) David McGuirt (14)

Guitar

Truett Wagner (13) Elliot King (13)

Mandolin

Orson Cornett (13) Levi Harper (12) Evan King (8)

Bass

Alexander Hayes (11)

Dobro

JD Hussey (15)

Vocal

Bailey Ingram (7) Chelsea Edenfield (13) Courtney Edenfield (10)

Dance

Dannie Leih Stegall (11) Wyatt Stegall (8)

Best Up and Coming Talent – Orson Cornett (13)

The competition, held at Star Elementary School, included the presentation of the newly renamed (in 2023) Jim & Mary Callicutt Award, named for longtime promoters of the event, and first recipients of the award in their honor. Previously called the CV Richardson Memorial Award, the fiddlers’ convention was the brainchild of Mr. Richardson of Star High School’s PTA in 1926. The award is presented annually to someone who is dedicated to working and promoting the Star Fiddlers’ Convention. This year’s recipient went to local musician and event supporter, CH Lineberry, who has performed at the convention for many years. The last twenty, he has competed with his band, Passin’ Thru.

Star is also the hometown of Sister Sadie’s banjoist, Gena Britt. Her nephew, William Britt, competed in this year’s convention.

Fiddlers’ conventions continue in central North Carolina with the 70th Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention on March 15 in Seagrove, beginning at 6:00 pm. Registration for the Randolph County talent show starts at 5:00 and runs until 6:45 p.m. $2,500 in cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded to winners, with youth entries mirroring adult categories. A unique category to this competition is harmony blend singing, recognizing when two or more vocalists harmonize. A new award this year will be the Greg Corbett Memorial Youth Banjo Award presented to the most outstanding youth banjoist by the Corbett family. The 7th Annual Alan Perdue Memorial Award will once again be presented to someone who has made significant contributions to the promotion of bluegrass music in the region. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5 for children, 6-12.

On April 5, the Annual Highfalls Old-Time Fiddlers’ Convention will be held in North Moore High School’s auditorium near Robbins, NC. Competition kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Registration runs from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to winners in band, fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, singer, dancing, bass, dobro, and piano/miscellaneous, with youth awards matching adult categories. The Fourth Annual Theron Caviness Best Banjo Award will be presented in his memory. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5 for children, 6-12.