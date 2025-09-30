2025 Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship results

September 27 saw the inaugural running of the Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship at Common John Brewing Co in Manchester, TN. Competitions were held for guitar, fiddle, mandolin, and reso-guitar as well as banjo, with a special 14-and-under category where all instruments were welcome.
Championship coordinator Joey Gipson tells us that things went very well on Saturday, and that he had a total of 60 contestants. He reports being quite pleased with this first year.
After two rounds of competition on the various instruments, the results were:
Banjo
- Brandon Green – $1,000 prize
- Anthony Howell – $500 prize
- Owen Piatt – $250 prize
Guitar
- Brandon Green – $500 prize
- Anthony Howell – $250 prize
- Nick Norris – $100 prize
Mandolin
- Ezekiel Green – $500 prize
- Tyler Andall – $250 prize
- Matthew Wingate – $100 prize
Dobro
- Brandon Green – $500 prize
- Rob Pearcy – $250 prize
- Steven Smiley – $100 prize
Fiddle
- Jacob Johnson – $500 prize
- Bonnie Norris – $250 prize
- Tyler Andall – $100 prize
14 and under
- Ella Derby (fiddle) – $500 prize
- Ezra Green (bass) – $250 prize
- Nash Grier (fiddle) – $100 prize
The top two 14-and-under finishers also received a new banjo from either Deering or Gold Tone.
Congratulations to Joey for a successful first year, and to all the winners!