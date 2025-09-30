2025 Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship results

Posted on by John Lawless

September 27 saw the inaugural running of the Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship at Common John Brewing Co in Manchester, TN. Competitions were held for guitar, fiddle, mandolin, and reso-guitar as well as banjo, with a special 14-and-under category where all instruments were welcome.

Championship coordinator Joey Gipson tells us that things went very well on Saturday, and that he had a total of 60 contestants. He reports being quite pleased with this first year.

After two rounds of competition on the various instruments, the results were:

Banjo

  1. Brandon Green – $1,000 prize
  2. Anthony Howell – $500 prize
  3. Owen Piatt – $250 prize

Guitar

  1. Brandon Green – $500 prize
  2. Anthony Howell – $250 prize
  3. Nick Norris – $100 prize

Mandolin

  1. Ezekiel Green – $500 prize
  2. Tyler Andall – $250 prize
  3. Matthew Wingate – $100 prize

Dobro

  1. Brandon Green – $500 prize
  2. Rob Pearcy – $250 prize
  3. Steven Smiley – $100 prize

Fiddle

  1. Jacob Johnson – $500 prize
  2. Bonnie Norris – $250 prize
  3. Tyler Andall – $100 prize

14 and under

  1. Ella Derby (fiddle) – $500 prize
  2. Ezra Green (bass) – $250 prize
  3. Nash Grier (fiddle) – $100 prize

The top two 14-and-under finishers also received a new banjo from either Deering or Gold Tone.

Congratulations to Joey for a successful first year, and to all the winners!

2025 Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship banjo winners with contest organizer Joey Gipson: Brandon Green, Anthony Howell, Owen Piatt
2025 Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship guitar winners with contest organizer Joey Gipson: Brandon Green, Anthony Howell, Nick Norris
2025 Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship mandolin winners with contest organizer Joey Gipson: Ezechiel Green, Tyler Andall, Matthew Wingate
2025 Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship fiddle winners with contest organizer Joey Gipson: Jacob Johnson, Bonnie Norris, Tyler Andall
2025 Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship dobro winners with contest organizer Joey Gipson: Brandon Green, Rob Pearcy, Steve Smiley
2025 Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship 14 and under winners with contest organizer Joey Gipson: Ella Derby, Nash Grier, Ezra Green
All hands on deck at the 2025 Southeast Bluegrass Banjo Championship

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today