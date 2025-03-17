2025 Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention results

1st place band Cabarrus Station at the Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 70th annual Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention drew a large crowd and over 50 entries (elementary age to senior citizens) on Saturday night (March 15) in the little pottery community of Seagrove in central North Carolina. Contestants from across the state, Jacksonville in the east to Mt. Airy in the west, came to compete for the $2,500 in cash prizes.

This year a new award, the Greg Corbett Memorial Youth Banjo Award, was presented to the outstanding youth banjoist by the Corbett Family in memory of Greg, who picked banjo with Charlie Waller & The Country Gentlemen, and died unexpectedly at age 41 in 2014. His children, Kensey and Calvin, were on hand to make the presentation of a plaque and $100 to the winner. Cameron Edenfield, 15-year-old grandson of the late North Carolina banjo picker Jim Fraley, took home the price. Edenfield picked a medley of Terry Baucom’s Knee Deep in Bluegrass and Bill Emerson’s Theme Time on his PawPaw’s banjo. Fraley, best known for his 20 year stint with Deeper Shade of Blue, passed away on January 30. He would surely have been proud to see his grandson following in his musical footsteps. Cameron’s younger sisters also competed in the youth category, and were winners as well.

The seventh annual Alan Perdue Memorial Bluegrass Appreciation Award was also presented. For the first time, the award was presented posthumously to a recipient, the late Harold Chriscoe, a lifelong resident of Seagrove, who was recognized throughout the bluegrass community for his work as an instrument repairman and self-taught luthier. His oldest son, Garrett Chriscoe (also a musician), was on hand to receive the award in memory of his father.

The annual talent contest consisted of a blend of established and aspiring pickers. Professional musicians were present to support competing amateurs. Mike Hartgrove, Lonesome River Band fiddler, played a rousing round of Katy Hill for each dancer who competed for prizes. Nathan Aldridge, IIIrd Tyme Out fiddler, and Trent Callicutt, former Kenny & Amanda Smith banjoist, helped to judge the performances. Crystal Richardson, Sweet Potato Pie banjo picker, presented the awards at the end of the competition.

The six hour event ended at the stroke of midnight with the first recipient of the Perdue Award, Bobby Franklin, longtime bluegrass DJ and event MC, making the closing comments. The next central North Carolina fiddlers’ contest is the Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention, slated for April 5 at North Moore High School in Robbins, NC.

2025 Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention winners were:

Youth Buck Dance:

Wyatt Stegall Dannie Stegall Leah Stafford

Youth Harmony Blend:

Courtney Edenfield (singing with her sister, Chelsea)

Youth Vocal:

Chelsea Endenfield Bailey Ingram Miles Welch

Youth Bass:

Alexander Hayes

Youth Mandolin:

Sara Cornett Cardine Terry John Hatley

Youth Banjo:

Cameron Edenfield Carley Hatley Ford Terry

Youth Fiddle:

Aubrey Decker Benjamin Ferranti Abigail Cooper

Youth Band:

Terry Family Band

Greg Corbett Memorial Youth Banjo Award: Cameron Edenfield

Adult Buck Dance:

Taylor Lingren Travis Watts Cheryl Skeen

Adult Miscellaneous:

Angel Paez – Vocal Kenny Welch – Harmonica Mike Robbins – Harp

Adult Harmony Blend:

The Franklinville Express Taylor Brown – Cabarrus Station River Ridge Band

Adult Vocal:

Payton Williams Kyna Gunter Natalie Ingram

Adult Dobro:

Sandy Hatley Pammy Davis Lassiter

Adult Bass:

Levi Head Travis Brady Jeremy Mash

Adult Guitar:

Angel Paez Truett Wagner Tommy Chandler

Adult Mandolin:

Elijah Smith Jacob Little Arnie Solomon

Adult Banjo:

Jack Ritter Peden Williams Lois Chaney

Adult Fiddle:

Charlie Tolbert Andrew Walker Alexander Ferranti

Adult Band:

Cabarrus Station The Franklinville Express The Grass Stain Boys

Alan Perdue Memorial Bluegrass Appreciation Award: the late Harold Chriscoe (accepted by his oldest son, Garrett Chriscoe)