2025 Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention results

Posted on by Sandy Hatley

1st place band Cabarrus Station at the Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 70th annual Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention drew a large crowd and over 50 entries (elementary age to senior citizens) on Saturday night (March 15) in the little pottery community of Seagrove in central North Carolina. Contestants from across the state, Jacksonville in the east to Mt. Airy in the west, came to compete for the $2,500 in cash prizes.

This year a new award, the Greg Corbett Memorial Youth Banjo Award, was presented to the outstanding youth banjoist by the Corbett Family in memory of Greg, who picked banjo with Charlie Waller & The Country Gentlemen, and died unexpectedly at age 41 in 2014. His children, Kensey and Calvin, were on hand to make the presentation of a plaque and $100 to the winner. Cameron Edenfield, 15-year-old grandson of the late North Carolina banjo picker Jim Fraley, took home the price. Edenfield picked a medley of Terry Baucom’s Knee Deep in Bluegrass and Bill Emerson’s Theme Time on his PawPaw’s banjo. Fraley, best known for his 20 year stint with Deeper Shade of Blue, passed away on January 30. He would surely have been proud to see his grandson following in his musical footsteps. Cameron’s younger sisters also competed in the youth category, and were winners as well.

The seventh annual Alan Perdue Memorial Bluegrass Appreciation Award was also presented. For the first time, the award was presented posthumously to a recipient, the late Harold Chriscoe, a lifelong resident of Seagrove, who was recognized throughout the bluegrass community for his work as an instrument repairman and self-taught luthier. His oldest son, Garrett Chriscoe (also a musician), was on hand to receive the award in memory of his father.

The annual talent contest consisted of a blend of established and aspiring pickers. Professional musicians were present to support competing amateurs. Mike Hartgrove, Lonesome River Band fiddler, played a rousing round of Katy Hill for each dancer who competed for prizes. Nathan Aldridge, IIIrd Tyme Out fiddler, and Trent Callicutt, former Kenny & Amanda Smith banjoist, helped to judge the performances. Crystal Richardson, Sweet Potato Pie banjo picker, presented the awards at the end of the competition. 

The six hour event ended at the stroke of midnight with the first recipient of the Perdue Award, Bobby Franklin, longtime bluegrass DJ and event MC, making the closing comments. The next central North Carolina fiddlers’ contest is the Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention, slated for April 5 at North Moore High School in Robbins, NC.

2025 Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention winners were:

Youth Buck Dance:

  1. Wyatt Stegall
  2. Dannie Stegall
  3. Leah Stafford

Youth Harmony Blend:

  1. Courtney Edenfield (singing with her sister, Chelsea)

Youth Vocal:

  1. Chelsea Endenfield
  2. Bailey Ingram
  3. Miles Welch

Youth Bass:

  1. Alexander Hayes 

Youth Mandolin:

  1. Sara Cornett 
  2. Cardine Terry
  3. John Hatley 

Youth Banjo:

  1. Cameron Edenfield 
  2. Carley Hatley 
  3. Ford Terry 

Youth Fiddle:

  1. Aubrey Decker 
  2. Benjamin Ferranti 
  3. Abigail Cooper 

Youth Band:

  1. Terry Family Band 

Greg Corbett Memorial Youth Banjo Award: Cameron Edenfield 

Adult Buck Dance:

  1. Taylor Lingren
  2. Travis Watts
  3. Cheryl Skeen

Adult Miscellaneous:

  1. Angel Paez – Vocal
  2. Kenny Welch – Harmonica
  3. Mike Robbins – Harp

Adult Harmony Blend:

  1. The Franklinville Express
  2. Taylor Brown – Cabarrus Station
  3. River Ridge Band 

Adult Vocal:

  1. Payton Williams 
  2. Kyna Gunter 
  3. Natalie Ingram

Adult Dobro:

  1. Sandy Hatley
  2. Pammy Davis Lassiter

Adult Bass:

  1. Levi Head
  2. Travis Brady 
  3. Jeremy Mash 

Adult Guitar:

  1. Angel Paez 
  2. Truett Wagner
  3. Tommy Chandler 

Adult Mandolin:

  1. Elijah Smith
  2. Jacob Little
  3. Arnie Solomon 

Adult Banjo:

  1. Jack Ritter
  2. Peden Williams
  3. Lois Chaney 

Adult Fiddle:

  1. Charlie Tolbert 
  2. Andrew Walker 
  3. Alexander Ferranti  

Adult Band:

  1. Cabarrus Station 
  2. The Franklinville Express 
  3. The Grass Stain Boys 

Alan Perdue Memorial Bluegrass Appreciation Award: the late Harold Chriscoe (accepted by his oldest son, Garrett Chriscoe)

Bailey Ingram, Chelsea Endenfield, and Miles Welch, second, first, and third place youth vocal at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Cardine Terry, Sara Cornett, and John Hatley, second, first, and third youth mandolin at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Leah Stafford, Dannie Stegall, and Wyatt Stegall, third, second, and first place youth dancers at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Alexander Hayes, first youth bass at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Arthur Hayes, Elliot King, Parker Terry, third, first, and second youth guitar at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Benjamin Ferannti, Aubrey Decker, and Abigail Cooper, (l-r) second, first, third place youth fiddle at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Ford Terry, Cameron Edenfield, and Carley Hatley, third, first, and second youth banjo at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Terry Family Band, first place youth band at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Cameron Edenfield, 15-year-old winner of Greg Corbett Memorial Outstanding Youth Banjo Award and first youth banjo at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Garrett Chriscoe, accepting Alan Perdue Memorial Bluegrass Appreciation Award for his late father, Harold Chriscoe, a Seagrove instrument repairman and luthier at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Sandy Hatley and Pammy Davis Lassiter, first and second place adult dobro at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Taylor Brown representing Cabarrus Station, Gary Hatley representing Franklinville Express-second and first place adult Harmony Blend at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Travis Watts, Taylor Lingren, Cheryl Skeen, second, first, and third adult dancers at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Natalie Ingram, KynaGunter, Payton Williams, third, second, and first place adult vocal at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Levi Head and Travis Brady, first and second place adult bass at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Elijah Smith and Arnie Solomon, first and second place adult mandolin at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Jack Ritter and Peden Williams, first and second place adult banjo at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Truett Wagner, Tommy Chandler, second and third place adult guitar at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Cabarrus Station, first place adult band at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Charlie Tolbert, first place adult fiddle at the 2025 Seagrove Fiddlers' Convention (3/15/25) - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

Share this:

About the Author

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today