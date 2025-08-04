2025 RockyGrass competition results

RockyGrass 2025 instrument contest winners Finn McGuiness (fiddle),

Dave Pailet (mandolin), Andrew Gordon (reso-guitar), and G Korth-Rockwell (banjo and guitar)

Each year at Planet Bluegrass’ RockyGrass festival in Lyons, CO, competitions are held for individual players on the various bluegrass instruments, along with a contest for full bands. Both are held in multiple rounds, and rules are meticulously applied to ensure fairness across the various categories.

Winning in any of these competitions is a high achievement indeed, and taking first in the band contest often leads to much bigger things. Instrument contest winners receive either a new, professional-grade instrument or a cash prize, while band winners receive cash, strings, and the first place group gets to perform at the following year’s festival.

The band contest winners for 2025 were:

And in the instrument competitions, the winners were:

Banjo

G Korth-Rockwell Colton McCormick Maura Benton

Flatpick Guitar

G Korth-Rockwell Oscar Caudell Everitt Merritt

Mandolin

Dave Pailet G Korth-Rockwell Oscar Caudell

Fiddle

Finn McGuiness Julian Oliver Mei Lin Heirendt

Reso-Guitar

Andrew Gordon Arthur Wessel Mathew Lois Zuckerman

First place prizes this year were:

Banjo – Deering John Hartford 5-String Banjo

Fiddle – Thomas Verdot Paragon Fiddle

Guitar – Preston Thompson D-MA Guitar

Mandolin – M5-F Bourgeois Mandolin

Dobro – $750

Well done and congratulations all!