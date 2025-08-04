2025 RockyGrass competition results

RockyGrass 2025 instrument contest winners Finn McGuiness (fiddle),
Dave Pailet (mandolin), Andrew Gordon (reso-guitar), and G Korth-Rockwell (banjo and guitar)
Each year at Planet Bluegrass’ RockyGrass festival in Lyons, CO, competitions are held for individual players on the various bluegrass instruments, along with a contest for full bands. Both are held in multiple rounds, and rules are meticulously applied to ensure fairness across the various categories.
Winning in any of these competitions is a high achievement indeed, and taking first in the band contest often leads to much bigger things. Instrument contest winners receive either a new, professional-grade instrument or a cash prize, while band winners receive cash, strings, and the first place group gets to perform at the following year’s festival.
The band contest winners for 2025 were:
- Slay & Stinson (Denver, CO)
- Ms. Amy and the Jet Set (Denver, CO)
- The Sullivan Sisters (Evanston, IL)
And in the instrument competitions, the winners were:
Banjo
- G Korth-Rockwell
- Colton McCormick
- Maura Benton
Flatpick Guitar
- G Korth-Rockwell
- Oscar Caudell
- Everitt Merritt
Mandolin
- Dave Pailet
- G Korth-Rockwell
- Oscar Caudell
Fiddle
- Finn McGuiness
- Julian Oliver
- Mei Lin Heirendt
Reso-Guitar
- Andrew Gordon
- Arthur Wessel
- Mathew Lois Zuckerman
First place prizes this year were:
- Banjo – Deering John Hartford 5-String Banjo
- Fiddle – Thomas Verdot Paragon Fiddle
- Guitar – Preston Thompson D-MA Guitar
- Mandolin – M5-F Bourgeois Mandolin
- Dobro – $750
Well done and congratulations all!