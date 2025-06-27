2025 Remington Ryde Fest, Day 2

The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Hot – the music and the weather at the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival! Bright sunshine brought out the crowd for Thursday’s show.

The day kicked off with an open stage performance by a group that calls itself Keepin’ It Simple. They are a group of friends that jam together.

The Kody Norris Show then burst onto the stage. They have become one of the most popular acts on the circuit. The Auctioneer winds the audience up bidding on the “hog.”

Ralph Stanley II took us back to some of the old Stanley Brothers music, along with his own. It is an enjoyable trip down memory lane.

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers have two new projects out – a gospel project and a secular project. They featured a lot of tunes from both.

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show features the comedic high jinks of 83-year-old Roy Lewis, a master of the banjo. Lizzy has developed her own style, but can also take you on a ride to the days of the Lewis Family music.

Ralph II invited a couple guests to play a tune. 13-year-old Jerry Ankney played a banjo tune, and bluegrass veteran Tommy Brown joined Ralph to sing A Robin Built A Nest On Daddy’s Grave. He fronted Tommy Brown & County Line Grass for many years.

Amelia Ricci brought her Bluegrass Road Trip to the festival, a great clearinghouse for bluegrass events. She has a calendar online of bluegrass events nationwide.

Ryan Frankhouser was the original organizer of this festival, starting around 2007. He brought his band, Remington Ryde, for an appearance. Ryan honors the late James King with several of his songs.

Little Roy and Lizzy closed out the day with a rollicking set.

There are two more big days left. Head for Grange Park in Centre Hall, PA!

Support your local music venues.