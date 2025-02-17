2025 Palatka Bluegrass Festival weekend report

The Kody Norris Show at the Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival (2/14/25) – photo © Bill Warren

The 2025 spring edition of the Palatka Bluegrass Festival is complete. The Rodeheaver Boys Ranch in Florida is celebrating its 75th year of operation, and is a great setting for a festival. Evans Media Source is to be congratulated for continuing and growing this festival. Sherry Boyd MCs all of the EMS festivals. She knows all of the performers well and highlights them in her introductions. Luke and Lucy Lindblom are young siblings that have their own sound company, along with their own band and bluegrass festival. They do an excellent job of taming tough venues for sound reinforcement.

Ernie and Debi Evans always feature Florida bands in their Florida festivals. The Flattlanders opened Friday’s show, an excellent, newish band. See them if you get the opportunity.

The award-winning Kody Norris Show exploded onto the Ranch stage. They are perhaps the most entertaining show on today’s circuit with their blend of down-home humor and excellent musicianship. All four members can sing lead and be part of the great harmony.

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley are both masters of their instruments. Combine that mastery into a duo and you get an unforgettable show. Their show must be seen to be appreciated.

Mr. Florida Bluegrass, Justin Mason, took some time to let everyone know about the Lindblom family’s Headin’ Home festival. Justin is the MC for them. He also fronts his own band(s) – Blue Night and Dirt Road Dreams (Spider, Moe, and Mary Kate let him think he runs Dirt Road Dreams! 😊)

The Malpass Brothers closed out the Friday show. Their traditional country music always brings an audience to their feet. A very nice lady brought Valentine gifts to all the band.

The Edgar Loudermilk Band opened the Saturday show. Edgar has two fill-in members in the band. Glen Crain is on Dobro and Scott Haas is on banjo. They are both longtime friends. Edgar is taking on new music/hunting/spiritual adventures. Filming for his new television show is ongoing. He welcomed the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters to join him for a song on his second set. He is a great supporter of young musicians. Two of the guitars in the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo are compliments of Edgar! He also promotes his own festivals in Ohio and Georgia.

Remedy Tree is another Florida band that EMS welcomes to the festivals. They are Mountain Fever Records artists.

Volume Five made a return visit to Palatka. Two new members were introduced. Nick Keen came out of retirement and did his second show with the band. He is a top-notch mandolin player. Wyatt Harman has joined the band on bass. It was his first show. These two fit in like they have been part of the band for a long time!

Rhonda celebrated Valentines weekend as only Rhonda can. I managed to catch two sides of her this weekend – the hard-working leader and the beaming smile for someone who wanted a picture. She also participated in a couple of heart-warming things. Richard proposed to Vernieca – she said yes!! Jim Swartz got out of his wheelchair, made his way on stage, and was the train whistle. He was a happy fella!

Before her final set, the Ranch folks held their raffle drawings, giving away a handmade quilt and a Gold Tone guitar. The Ranch raised over $17,000 in donations. Thank you to the bluegrass family for their generosity!

Rhonda closed out the festival in a Raging way. Have you seen the television game show called Switch? The Rage version had Jacob on guitar, Mickey on guitar, Aaron on bass, and Zack on fiddle, banjo, and bass. The audience loved it.

Support your local music venues.