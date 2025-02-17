2025 Palatka Bluegrass Festival weekend report

Posted on by Bill Warren

The Kody Norris Show at the Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival (2/14/25) – photo © Bill Warren

The 2025 spring edition of the Palatka Bluegrass Festival is complete. The Rodeheaver Boys Ranch in Florida is celebrating its 75th year of operation, and is a great setting for a festival. Evans Media Source is to be congratulated for continuing and growing this festival. Sherry Boyd MCs all of the EMS festivals. She  knows all of the performers well and highlights them in her introductions. Luke and Lucy Lindblom are young siblings that have their own sound company, along with their own band and bluegrass festival. They do an excellent job of taming tough venues for sound reinforcement.

Ernie and Debi Evans always feature Florida bands in their Florida festivals. The Flattlanders opened Friday’s show, an excellent, newish band. See them if you get the opportunity.

The award-winning Kody Norris Show exploded onto the Ranch stage. They are perhaps the most entertaining show on today’s circuit with their blend of down-home humor and excellent musicianship. All four members can sing lead and be part of the great harmony. 

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley are both masters of their instruments. Combine that mastery into a duo and you get an unforgettable show. Their show must be seen to be appreciated.

Mr. Florida Bluegrass, Justin Mason, took some time to let everyone know about the Lindblom family’s Headin’ Home festival. Justin is the MC for them. He also fronts his own band(s) – Blue Night and Dirt Road Dreams (Spider, Moe, and Mary Kate let him think he runs Dirt Road Dreams! 😊)

The Malpass Brothers closed out the Friday show. Their traditional country music always brings an audience to their feet. A very nice lady brought Valentine gifts to all the band.

The Edgar Loudermilk Band opened the Saturday show. Edgar has two fill-in members in the band. Glen Crain is on Dobro and Scott Haas is on banjo. They are both longtime friends. Edgar is taking on new music/hunting/spiritual adventures. Filming for his new television show is ongoing. He welcomed the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters to join him for a song on his second set. He is a great supporter of young musicians. Two of the guitars in the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo are compliments of Edgar! He also promotes his own festivals in Ohio and Georgia.

Remedy Tree is another Florida band that EMS welcomes to the festivals. They are Mountain Fever Records artists.

Volume Five made a return visit to Palatka. Two new members were introduced. Nick Keen came out of retirement and did his second show with the band. He is a top-notch mandolin player. Wyatt Harman has joined the band on bass. It was his first show. These two fit in like they have been part of the band for a long time!

Rhonda celebrated Valentines weekend as only Rhonda can. I managed to catch two sides of her this weekend – the hard-working leader and the beaming smile for someone who wanted a picture. She also participated in a couple of heart-warming things. Richard proposed to Vernieca – she said yes!! Jim Swartz got out of his wheelchair, made his way on stage, and was the train whistle. He was a happy fella!

Before her final set, the Ranch folks held their raffle drawings, giving away a handmade quilt and a Gold Tone guitar. The Ranch raised over $17,000 in donations. Thank you to the bluegrass family for their generosity!

Rhonda closed out the festival in a Raging way. Have you seen the television game show called Switch? The Rage version had Jacob on guitar, Mickey on guitar, Aaron on bass, and Zack on fiddle, banjo, and bass. The audience loved it.

Support your local music venues.

The Flattlanders at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Flattlanders at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Flattlanders at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Flattlanders at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Flattlanders at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Flattlanders at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kody Norris at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris with The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Josiah Tyree with The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Charlie Lowman with The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris with The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Trey Hensley and Rob Ickes at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Trey Hensley and Rob Ickes at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Trey Hensley at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rob Ickes at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Trey Hensley and Rob Ickes at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Taylor Malpass at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Malpass at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jesse Personeni with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jake Riggins with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Landon Smith with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Audience gives a standing ovation to The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Justin Mason addresses the audience at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
A fan delivers Valentine's gifts to The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
A fan delivers Valentine's gifts to The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Haas with The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Glen Crain with The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Autry with The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jake Goforth with The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Promoter Ernie Evans at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Isaac Taylor with Remedy Tree at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Abigail Acevedo with Remedy Tree at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nathan Beaumont with Remedy Tree at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gabriel Acevedo with Remedy Tree at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Luke Lindblom behind the board at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Volume Five at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Burleson with Volume Five at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Glen Harrell with Volume Five at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Keen with Volume Five at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Wade with Volume Five at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wyatt Harman with Volume Five at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Volume Five at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Promoter Ernie Evans shows off a poster for MC Sherry Boyd at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mickey Harris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Aaron McDaris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Arnold with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam Haynes with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent congratulates a newly engaged couple at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
A newly engaged couple dances to Rhonda Vincent at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Metz with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jim Swartz with Rhonda Vincent at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters with The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters with The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters with The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters with The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters with The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters with The Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
DSC_1041_edited-1
2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Remedy Tree at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Volume Five at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Winners of the Gold Tone guitar at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today