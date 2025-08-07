2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival report

Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

Orange Army Bluegrass was organized 3 years ago by Sheila & Robert “Sleepy” Porter and several of their friends. Sheila had been diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2022, and before they knew it, the bluegrass family was putting together a benefit show to help them with expenses. They both decided they wanted to pay it forward from that point on and organized Orange Army to help others in the same situation. They had their first benefit festival August 2023 at Mandolin Farms. All of the money this organization raises goes straight into the hands of cancer patients as everyone in the Army volunteers their time.

Their mission is described in this brief video:

I am honored to now be a part of the Orange Army Bluegrass family, and was present this past weekend at their 3rd annual event, which was held at the Carter County Shrine Park in Olive Hill, KY.

I met Sleepy and Sheila in January 2025 while covering the Pickin’ For A Purpose benefit concert for Hurricane Helene victims in Greenville, TN. In just a small amount of time I learned how special these people are, and I knew I wanted to help spread the word and get them even more support from our wider bluegrass family.

On June 12 of this year, Sheila Porter passed away. This would be their first festival without her, so I knew this would be a bittersweet time for Sleepy, and all who have surrounded them with love since day one.

All proceeds from the Orange Army Bluegrass Festival are donated to the cause, which has been organized into an official charity. Their mission is to help cancer patients and their families with incidental expenses like travel and accommodations, without regard to medical expenses. Sleepy had noted how much that helped when he and Sheila had to travel to see specialists, and the two of them want to do the same for others.

I just need to express how wonderful this group of people are in the Orange Army. Last weekend was one of the best experiences I have ever had involving a bluegrass festival and fundraiser, besides the one day festival I did back in 2013 called Ridgefest.

My heart is so full! I cannot believe how much money was raised ($54,000), and how much time people gave to such a wonderful cause, none of them wealthy individuals.

As for the festival itself, the music and the atmosphere were wonderful all weekend. MCs on stage were Vic Adams and Casey Berry, who brought top acts like Appalachian Road Show, Hammertowne, Breaking Grass, and local favorites like Keith Prater & Lacy Creek to the stage.

The Kentucky Blood mobile was on site Friday, as well as King’s Daughter’s Mammogram Mobile. People who gave blood and ladies who signed up for a mammogram received a free ticket to the festival Friday.

Saturday featured a tribute to Sheila Porter with a sideshow and lantern release. That was a very emotional time for all on hand.

During the festival, Sleepy got a call from Shaun Pope of Southern Home Renovations in Morehead, KY saying that he will donate 15% of every roof his company sells to Orange Army.

The Orange Army accepts tax-deductible donations anytime from their web site online.

We’ll have more of Laura’s photos from the Orange Army Bluegrass Festival tomorrow.