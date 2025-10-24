2025 Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival report

Rick Faris at the 2025 Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival – photo © Pamm Tucker

Back in 1996, Byron and Bette Berline had a dream, a dream to bring a festival featuring bluegrass music to their hometown of Guthrie, OK.

With tons of inspiration, and a lot of hours of sweat and preparation, the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival blossomed into the must see bluegrass event in Oklahoma. Facing one of three stages, an attendee holds the opportunity to visually see the entertainers, the greatest IBMA recipients of honors, and the unannounced professionals of the future each year.

Held with a picturesque background in the Cottonwood Flats campground, and an occasional train whistle in the background, the sound of bluegrass vibes collide with the crushing heat of the Oklahoma prairie, providing those attending a cultural experience like no other.

OIBF is always held the second weekend in October, allowing some of the sweltering heat to dissipate, but in 2025 fall was nowhere in sight as the temperatures soared into the 90s during the day. Amongst the heat, you might have found flip-flops, umbrellas and cool refreshments, (maybe even a lil sweat), but you never had a problem locating outstanding bluegrass music.

The mission of the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival is simple yet profound: to promote bluegrass music, support local musicians, and create a welcoming atmosphere for fans, newbies, and everyone in between. OIBF serves as a vibrant platform for artists to showcase their talents while fostering friendships that are as strong as a well-tuned string.

The festival is an internationally recognized event. Expanded stages – three located far enough apart you have no sound bleeding over – a diverse lineup, and the introduction of various non-musical activities transformed the festival into a full-blown celebration of bluegrass culture.

The endowment fund is really what is all about. Barry Patton shared with me, Berline’s nephew and International Bones Champion, “The scholarship program plays an extremely important role in the success of the festival.” Annually, a silent and public auction event takes place on the Byron Berline stage. The bidders were sure hungry this year for a Triggs blonde mandolin, and the handmade knives from a local artisan. Every cent of the money raised goes directly into the scholarship program which allows children up to 18 to learn to have music lessons.

Workshops for kids showcased the joy of music, while adult sessions focused on the craftsmanship behind bluegrass instruments. This commitment to community involvement not only encourages a new generation of musicians but also strengthens ties among festival-goers and local residents.

This year, the festival showcased standout performances from legends of the genre like Alan Munde, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and the Slocan Ramblers, joined by fan-favorites Rick Faris, whose infectious energy had everyone two-stepping through the grass. The thrilling blend of classic bluegrass with contemporary twists set the stage on fire, keeping the audience on their feet—at least until they needed to sit down for a nice cold drink.

Attendees had the chance to dive deeper into the music through a variety of workshops. Options included instrument-specific classes (banjo, mandolin, and guitar), songwriting sessions, and improvisation techniques. Whether you were a seasoned player or just strumming your way through the basics, there was something for everyone to improve their skills—or at least to have a good laugh trying!

Guitar and banjo instructors were Alan Munde, Jonathan Hunt, Beppe Gambetta, Sam Grounds, Rick Faris, Trey Hensley, Frank Evans, and Gibson Davis. A songwriters workshop, held at the Cottonwood stage, was taught by instructors Blake Parks and Michael Henneberry.

For fiddle and mandolin, instructors were Shelby Eicher, Andrew Hunt, Henry Burgess, Sam Parks and Hayes Griffin. With years of experience and a wealth of knowledge, these instructors turned each workshop into a dynamic learning experience filled with useful tips, personal stories, and maybe a few friendly jokes along the way. Their enthusiasm was contagious, inspiring participants to embrace their musical journeys—whatever that may look like!

The Fretliners were headliners Thursday evening. The technique and sound of this progressive bluegrass band is quite impressive. Their chemistry, harmonies, and songwriting skills contribute to their show-stopping performances, not to mention their all original music. With back-to-back wins in 2023, they won the band competitions at Telluride and Rockygrass.

The Slocan Ramblers from Canada were the icing on the cake on Friday evening. 2020 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year Award Winners and 2019 Juno Award Nominee, The Slocan Ramblers lay it all out of the stage, with perfect harmonies that are rooted in bluegrass tradition with a daring dynamic sound.

Headliners Split Lip Rayfield made their OIBF debut in 2025. One of the unique and rare things about this trio, is the bass. It’s made from a 1978 Mercury Grand Marquis gas tank, fitted with hickory outposts and strung with a single weedeater cord. After researching and digging deeper I found where they are recognized as cow punk, with a little bluegrass in their bones. Based out of Kansas with an extremely loud following, they left me wondering, “is this the new ‘punk’ grass?”

Performers over the weekend included Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Alan Munde, Cowboy Jim Garling, Tom Pevear, Barry “Bones” Patton, Hunt Brothers Band, Bottom of the Barrel, Beppe Gambetta & Hayes Griffin, Little Big Twang, Rick Faris Band, and Tornado Rose.

With the sun shining and a gentle breeze blowing, the festival atmosphere was as vibrant as the music itself. Attendees wandered through vendor stalls selling everything from handmade banjos to mouth-watering BBQ, all while enjoying the soothing strains of bluegrass wafting through the air. Families picnicked on the grass, friends danced along to the tunes, and the overall vibe was one of unity and joy—exactly what bluegrass is all about.