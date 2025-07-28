2025 Nunn Brothers Bluegrass Music Festival report

Slate Mountain Ramblers at the 2025 Nunn Brothers Bluegrass Festival – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

The Nunn Brothers Bluegrass Music Festival celebrated its 24th anniversary July 24-27, 2025, nestled between hills in the small community of Woodville, NC, located east of Mount Airy and north of Pilot Mountain.

With the slogan “Come for the music and stay for the fun,” brothers Alden and Arnold Nunn provided both for daily spectators, as well as for several families and individuals who camped for three days along the small mountain creek that borders the music park on the north and east sides.

Music began at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday with a free admittance to watch a performance on stage by the Nunn Brothers, and then a jam which lasted into the night. This year’s edition of the Nunn Brothers included Alden on fiddle, Arnold on guitar, Malachi Bulman on banjo, Levi Head on bass, and Elijah Smith on mandolin. Other pickers featured during the jam were banjoist Berkley Stewart of Denim & Plaid from Saltville, VA; banjoist Travis Watts of Travis Watts and Mountain Blessings from Mount Airy, NC; fiddler Shawn Rippel from Pilot Mountain; and WPAQ radio DJ and MC Tim Frye on mandolin, among others.

Friday evening music featured Granite City Grass and Harrison Ridge Band, both based in Mount Airy, and the Nunn Brothers.

The Saturday night lineup included Travis Frye & Blue Mountain, the Slate Mountain Ramblers, and the Nunn Brothers.

Admission to the Friday night performances was $10.00 and admission to the Saturday night performances was $12.00. Thursday and Sunday were free to the public and all children under age 10 were admitted free during the entire weekend.

The festival concluded Sunday with a worship service from 10:00 a.m. to noon led by Rev. Ricky Easter of the Albion Baptist Church in the nearby Albion community. From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. free music and entertainment was provided by The Lower Dam Band out of Meadows of Dan, VA, and the Nunn Brothers & Friends.

The Nunn Brothers Bluegrass Music Festival is held annually on the last full weekend in July at the Nunn Brothers Music Park, 421 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, NC. For more information call: 336-325-6866 (Arnold Nunn) or 336-325-9891(Alden Nunn) or visit them on Facebook.