Finale at the 2025 Michigan Bluegrass Kids Showcase – photo by Joel Dinda

The Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association held its annual music student showcase on Sunday, October 19. The event was held at the Woldumar Nature center in Lansing, Michigan. Five youngsters showcased their talents, ranging in age from 11 to 14.

Each of the youngsters played several tunes. Vivian and Fiona then – with one rehearsal – played a twin fiddle tune! All of the youngsters then closed out their portion of the show with a rousing rendition of Will the Circle Be Unbroken led by Ol’ Hippie Jerry Eicher.

Edgar Loudermilk is a strong backer of young talent. He brought his band to the event and played a set of music. He then hosted a jam with the youngsters and other musicians.

There are several people who need to be thanked for facilitating the showcase. Dave Dowling introduced the youngsters. He is one of the instructors. He draws out the kids and gets them to talk about their instruments and experiences in the music. Association board member, Marcia Bailey, oversees the whole program. Leroy Harvey hosts the monthly jams at Woldumar and sets up the sound equipment. A big thanks to Joel Dinda for taking the pictures of the event!

On a personal note: as President of the Association I thank everyone who either joins or donates to keep our mission ongoing. The younger generation needs support from all of us.

Support your local music venues.