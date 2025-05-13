2025 Mason Ruble scholarship winners announced

The Mason Ruble Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the young Kansas banjo player who died tragically just before his 21st birthday, has announced their 2025 awards. This is the second year of these grants, which pay the way for young pickers to attend the Ozark Mountain Music Camp.

Ruble died on October 21, 2023, driving home, when he swerved to avoid a deer in the road, overcorrected, and lost control of his truck. Full of life, and an extremely promising young picker, Mason was known for his kindness in helping other young grassers achieve their goals, just as many had helped him along his way. Needless to say, his passing was a brutal shock to the Ozark bluegrass community, who had such high hopes for this talented young man.

Last year was the first time a scholarship was awarded, and Wyatt Harman, bluegrass bass player and a close friend of Mason’s, who was his original partner in the Harman & Ruble Band, was delighted that they had raised sufficient funds to pay to send two young people to OMMC. He is ecstatic that they can award four scholarships in 2025.

Recipients include:

Boaz Grimstead (16 – banjo) from Troy, MO

Ezekiel Grimstead (11 – mandolin) from Troy, MO

Lane Boillot (15 – mandolin) from Reeds Springs, MO

Coy Link (17 – guitar) from Williamsburg, KS

All four will attend the Ozark Mountain Music Camp with all tuition paid, a value of $550.

Wyatt says that he is deeply grateful for the support people have given to this scholarship in Mason’s name.

“Thank you to everyone that donated to help send these young musicians for a week they won’t forget. Mason’s family was involved in the choosing, and they love reading the applications and watching the videos that were sent in.

Mason would think this is so cool!”

And that’s exactly the reason to do it.

Anyone wishing to donate to this most worthy cause can do so by sending a check to:

People’s Community Bank

Mason Ruble Memorial Fund

200 2nd St.

Annapolis, MO 63620

Well done to Wyatt Harman, everyone involved in choosing scholarship recipients, and all those who have contributed.