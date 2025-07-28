2025 Marshall Bluegrass Festival report

Marshall Bluegrass Festival promoter Jeremie Cole with a

memento of the first Marshall Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 28th Marshall Bluegrass Festival has come to an end, and everyone had a fine time. Promoters Jeremie Cole and Alexus Ross tended to all of the details, large and small. They had plenty of staff to make sure needs were tended to. Dale Perry did a yeoman’s job with the sound. This old picture taker had the privilege of MCing the event for the third year.

Friday kicked off with Ottawa County from Ohio who have been a staple here for several years. They are led by brothers Joe and Dennis Mitchell and play weekly in Port Clinton, Ohio.

The Caleb Daugherty Band has played Marshall for several years. He first played the festival with Brad and Lori Lambert several years ago. He is also part of the Marshall Bluegrass All-Star Band.

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road made what I think is their first appearance at Marshall. The “Lady of Tradition” always wows a crowd. Lorraine’s military tribute has become an integral part of her show. Ben Greene plays each service song on the banjo as its flag is raised. There seem to be fewer and fewer veterans in festival audiences. The WWII vets are all in their 90s. Korean Vets in the 80s. Vietnam vets in their late 70s. We do see some Desert Storm and Afghan vets now.

The Kevin Prater Band is a perennial favorite. His 40+ years in the business, along with the young talent he is surrounded by, make for an entertaining show.

The Edgar Loudermilk Band played for the second day after hosting the late-night jam on Thursday. Edgar, Lorraine, and Allen Dyer will be hosting the Brown County Bluegrass Festival in late August.

Saturday opened with the Marshall signature event – the band scramble. Instruments are put in categories and randomly drawn to form bands. The bands then have an hour to work up three songs. The winners are chosen by audience participation. The bands have parking lot pickers and stage band members. It is always a lot of fun. Larry Cadle, bass player in the Kevin Prater Band said that it was new and a lot of fun for him.

Uniontown appeared for the second year. Seth Carkeek leads the band of mostly youngsters. This is a happy, upbeat band that is very entertaining.

Dale Perry did more than double duty at the festival. In addition to the sound responsibilities, Fast Track did three sets of music. He also sang bass to a gospel song for another band as he sat at the sound board. During the evening set Steve Day’s daughter-in-law, Sierra Day, sang a tune with the band, and Steve made the big announcement that he is going to be a grandfather! Congratulations to the Day family! Sierra’s mother, great aunt, and great uncle danced up a storm. Sierra said to me, “The curly headed one is my Mom!”

Riley Gilbreath & Lone Star Blue, who played Thursday, played two more sets Saturday. Riley told me that they are booked back next year. He talked about how welcoming the Marshall crowd was to he and the band. He participated in the band scramble. See this band if you can.

Junior Sisk is one of the must-see entertainers in bluegrass. He is a wonderful singer, and he has surrounded himself with some of the best talent in the business.

Jeremie Cole put together what he calls the Marshall Bluegrass All-Star Band several years ago. It is led by Bo Isaac. Anyone who knows Bo knows that he is an entertainer’s entertainer! Caleb Daugherty, Kevin Prater, and Brad Campbell are always part of the band. This year Steve Thomas made the trip up from Nashville to play fiddle. Nate Stephens played bass. Jeremie joined them and played a banjo tune.

Jeremie and Alexus created a scholarship three years ago. This year’s recipient is Joseph Bromley. He and his brother Daniel are musicians and played some tunes after the presentation.

Jeremie also gives out a Marshall Bluegrass Person of the Year award. This writer/photographer/MC was shocked to be this year’s choice. It is very humbling to be recognized in this manner. I can only say thank you.

Jeremie was given a memento of a guitar/banjo shaped piece of wood inscribed with the inception date of the Marshall Festival.

Support your local music venues.