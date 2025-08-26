2025 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival report

Caleb Daugherty at the 2025 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

The KOA Campground in Russell Springs, Kentucky was buzzing with activity on Friday evening as Dave Chichester from GBS Sound turned on the microphones, and promoter Moochie Hart stepped forward to open the 21st annual Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival. Moochie called Brother Danny Withers to the mic to ask God’s blessings on the festival. The hillside was filled with what may have been one of the largest crowds ever at the Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival.

The band Silvertowne took the stage and dropped off an amazing set for the crowd’s enjoyment. Kentucky’s own Hammertowne followed and showcased many amazing songs written by their own David Carroll. The mandolin playing from David’s son Chaston Carroll, the hard driving banjo of Brad Powers, along with the superb vocals of Scott Tackett and Brian Russell all blend together to make the distinctive sound that Hammertowne fans have come to expect.

The J.D. Crowe Tribute Band featured longtime member of The New South. Rickey Wasson alongside Don Rigsby performed many of the biggest hits of J.D Crowe’s long and incredible career as a band leader, banjo player, and bluegrass music icon. J.D. Crowe will always be known as an iconic part of bluegrass music history. The J.D. Crowe Tribute band is striving to keep his music and memory alive.

Saturday started off with Scarlett Blue, formerly known as The Coslow Brothers, turning in an amazing set followed by The Lonesome Bluegrass Express with fiddle player Maddie Murray delivering an impressive rendition of a Rhonda Vincent standard to get the set started. This band is certainly leaving its mark on the Kentucky Bluegrass scene.

Blue Debut is a band that is certainly gaining some traction and making it well known that they are serious about making themselves known in bluegrass music. Their hard driving sound never ceases to wow the crowd as they deliver great music festival after festival.

The Caleb Daugherty Band is well known for bluegrassing up some old country standards, and doing a great job on some old bluegrass classics as well. They are always a crowd favorite everywhere they go. Caleb finished up his set to the delight of his fans with his signature song, Bandy the Rodeo Clown.

I am not really sure what to say about Southern Legacy. How do you put into words the music made by a band of nothing but bluegrass music superstars. Don Rigsby, Josh Williams, Ron Block, Steve Thomas, (or as Bill Monroe would say, Tom Stevens) and Mike Anglin. Folks it doesn’t get any better than that. It is not just the music, it is also the never ending on stage energy that this band delivers to any festival where they perform.

I am sure that Moochie Hart and her staff would like to thank all of those who attended, and all the sponsors, for their support of the 21st Annual Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival. Hope to see all of you there next year.