2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass wrap-up

Posted on by Bill Warren

Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The November 2025 edition of Industrial Strength Bluegrass has come to an end. Daniel Mullins, as producer, and all of the Mullins family, are to be congratulated for another successful festival. Blake Williams once again held court as MC. His humor and insight is a valuable asset. Audio engineers Elijah Doty and Dave Chichester are two of the best in the sound reinforcement business.

Friday kicked off with two workshops. Kenny Smith and Rick Faris took the main stage for a guitar workshop, and a banjo workshop was held in the jam area. There were more banjos in the room that is legal in many states!!

The Caroline Owens Band opened the stage show. Caroline is one of the new artists in the Billy Blue Records roster. She also provided a supper show in the dining/snack hall.

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers put on their second of several sets. Joe announced that there would be a new host band for future festivals. The band is celebrating its 20th year as they wind down to their final few shows with the boss man retiring from the road. The US Navy Band Country Current was unable to make the show, so The Radio Ramblers treated the audience to some special moments. Adam McIntosh’s daughter, Harper, sang a Zach Top song. Chris Davis’ son, Gibson joined him for a tune and Joe’s daughter and son-in-law sang a tune. Zach Collier’s Dad, Tim, sang a song and Kenny and Amanda Smith came out to sing one. Russell Moore also sang a song with the band. Joe’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter presented a song as well, and former Traditional Grass member, Mark Rader, joined Joe for an old tune. 

Chris Jones suffered a fall while on tour in Europe and has had to cancel his remaining 2025 shows, including this one. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys stepped in and did a yeoman’s job. There were three generations of the Brown family on stage during their second set. Jereme’s son, William Thomas, was on stage for the whole set. He is three! Jereme’s dad, Tommy,  joined the band for a couple tunes.

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out closed the Friday show. Russell has been on tour with Alison Krauss all summer. 

On Saturday morning the festival hosts a charity brunch with table service by The Radio Ramblers. Joe said that over $3,000 was raised. The band members serve coffee and juice and solicit the donations. It was a big brunch – eggs, bacon, biscuits, gravy, taters, and fruit!

Kenny and Annabelle Smith opened the Saturday show with America the Beautiful. Annabelle is ten and has THE voice!

Daryl Mosely did a songwriting workshop and two sets of his music. His one-man show is a must-see for everyone. He left the workshop audience with this telling remark: “We don’t live forever. The songs do.”

Danny Paisley & Southern Grass is always a crowd favorite with their old-time bluegrass music. TJ Lundy is arguably one of the best old-time fiddlers. Lizzy Long joined Danny for a song in their second set.

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show is dictated by Roy’s high energy. He has more energy at 83 years of age than most twenty-year-olds!

Appalachian Roadshow closed out the festival with their unique show. Their show tells the stories of the Appalachian people and their struggles and triumphs. See this show when they are in your area.

Several artists and radio personalities read to youngsters in the Dolly Party Imagination Library area of the festival.

The Candidpix.info cameras have a quick turnaround. Next stop is Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies in Gatlinburg, TN.

Support your local music venues.

Rick Faris and Kenny Smith lead a guitar workshop at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Banjo workshop at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Elijah Doty at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Blake Williams at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Caroline Owens & New Company at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chase Bennett with Caroline Owens & New Company at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Spencer Strickland with Caroline Owens & New Company at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Caroline Owens with New Company at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ella Thomas with Caroline Owens & New Company at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jason Barie with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Davis with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins with The Radio Ramblers at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Plenty of jamming at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jasper Lorentzen with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Max Silverstein with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jasper Lorentzen with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jereme Brown with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John Gooding with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Caroline Owens reads to kids at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jason Barie reads to kids at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Russell Moore with IIIrd Tyme Out at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Flake with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Keith McKinnon with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wayne Benson with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Troy Boone with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Daniel Mullins and Russell Moore read to kids at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Donnie Carver running sound for Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Po' Ramblin' Boys +1 at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jereme Brown, William Thomas Brown, and Tommy Brown with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Po' Ramblin' Boys +1 at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe MUllins' daughter Sarah, and her husband, Josh, at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam and Harper McIntosh at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris and Gibson David at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins and Mark Rader at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kenny & Amanda Smith at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Saturday charity brunch at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam McIntosh serving at the Saturday charity brunch at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Davis serving at the Saturday charity brunch at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins serving at the Saturday charity brunch at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Saturday charity brunch at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Blake Williams at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Annabelle and Kenny Smith at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Paisley & The Souther Grass at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
TJ Lundy with Danny Paisley & The Souther Grass at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mark Delaney with Danny Paisley & The Souther Grass at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Paisley with The Souther Grass at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ryan Paisley with Danny Paisley & The Souther Grass at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bobby Lundy with Danny Paisley & The Souther Grass at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Darryl Mosley at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Little Roy and Lizzy Show at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mikayla Hyde with the Little Roy and Lizzy Show at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Little Roy Lewis at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Holger Oleson with the Little Roy and Lizzy Show at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lizzy Long at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Hunter Berry with the Little Roy and Lizzy Show at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Santana and Daniel Mullins read to kids at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Marsha Channell and Michelle Lee read to kids at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Appalachian Road Show at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mark May at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Appalachian Road Show at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Appalachian Road Show at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lizzy Long and Little Roy Lewis read to kids at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lizzy Long reads to Little Roy at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Appalachian Road Show at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lizzy Long joins Danny Paisley at the November 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today