2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass wrap-up

Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The November 2025 edition of Industrial Strength Bluegrass has come to an end. Daniel Mullins, as producer, and all of the Mullins family, are to be congratulated for another successful festival. Blake Williams once again held court as MC. His humor and insight is a valuable asset. Audio engineers Elijah Doty and Dave Chichester are two of the best in the sound reinforcement business.

Friday kicked off with two workshops. Kenny Smith and Rick Faris took the main stage for a guitar workshop, and a banjo workshop was held in the jam area. There were more banjos in the room that is legal in many states!!

The Caroline Owens Band opened the stage show. Caroline is one of the new artists in the Billy Blue Records roster. She also provided a supper show in the dining/snack hall.

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers put on their second of several sets. Joe announced that there would be a new host band for future festivals. The band is celebrating its 20th year as they wind down to their final few shows with the boss man retiring from the road. The US Navy Band Country Current was unable to make the show, so The Radio Ramblers treated the audience to some special moments. Adam McIntosh’s daughter, Harper, sang a Zach Top song. Chris Davis’ son, Gibson joined him for a tune and Joe’s daughter and son-in-law sang a tune. Zach Collier’s Dad, Tim, sang a song and Kenny and Amanda Smith came out to sing one. Russell Moore also sang a song with the band. Joe’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter presented a song as well, and former Traditional Grass member, Mark Rader, joined Joe for an old tune.

Chris Jones suffered a fall while on tour in Europe and has had to cancel his remaining 2025 shows, including this one. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys stepped in and did a yeoman’s job. There were three generations of the Brown family on stage during their second set. Jereme’s son, William Thomas, was on stage for the whole set. He is three! Jereme’s dad, Tommy, joined the band for a couple tunes.

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out closed the Friday show. Russell has been on tour with Alison Krauss all summer.

On Saturday morning the festival hosts a charity brunch with table service by The Radio Ramblers. Joe said that over $3,000 was raised. The band members serve coffee and juice and solicit the donations. It was a big brunch – eggs, bacon, biscuits, gravy, taters, and fruit!

Kenny and Annabelle Smith opened the Saturday show with America the Beautiful. Annabelle is ten and has THE voice!

Daryl Mosely did a songwriting workshop and two sets of his music. His one-man show is a must-see for everyone. He left the workshop audience with this telling remark: “We don’t live forever. The songs do.”

Danny Paisley & Southern Grass is always a crowd favorite with their old-time bluegrass music. TJ Lundy is arguably one of the best old-time fiddlers. Lizzy Long joined Danny for a song in their second set.

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show is dictated by Roy’s high energy. He has more energy at 83 years of age than most twenty-year-olds!

Appalachian Roadshow closed out the festival with their unique show. Their show tells the stories of the Appalachian people and their struggles and triumphs. See this show when they are in your area.

Several artists and radio personalities read to youngsters in the Dolly Party Imagination Library area of the festival.

