2025 IBMA Youth Bands and Kids On Bluegrass Report

Denim & Plaid on the Youth Stage at IBMA Bluegrass Live! 2025 – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 2025 edition of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) Youth Stage and Kids on Bluegrass (KOB) programs, held in Chattanooga, TN for the first time this year, far exceeded previous presentations in the opinion of this writer and other observers. Examples would include the vocals and sibling harmonies of Dear MariBella & The Pigkickers, the instrumental abilities of Creekwater Collective, the solo vocals of young Luke Moody, and the stage presence and fiddling of 7-year-old Nash Grier.

The Youth Stage featured 12 young bluegrass bands selected from around the country during Friday and Saturday of IBMA Bluegrass Live! on the streets of Chattanooga, and on the International Stage inside the Chattanooga Convention Center. Kids on Bluegrass consisted of 90 youngsters ages 7 to 17 in various band groupings such as Orchestra Bands, Camp Bands, and Honors Bands, which also performed on the Youth Stage, the Visit Chattanooga Stage, and the International Stage.

“Attending IBMA is always a highlight of my year, and it has been a great privilege to spend the past three years assisting with the Kids on Bluegrass program, directed by Kimber Ludiker and previously Deanie Richardson,” said Jackson Earles, fiddler and recent graduate of The New School in New York City.

“The program is an intense four days of rehearsals, band-leading, and performance which models what it takes to be a working musician. The participants this year showed up very well prepared and were eager to dig into constructing harmonies and arrangements to refine their sound as a band,” Earles said.

“The community fostered by Kids on Bluegrass is truly special, and it is always inspiring to hear what the next generation of bluegrass is up to,” he added.

Dear MariBella & The Pigkickers played a showcase stage at IBMA in Raleigh last year, but here in Chattanooga was their first time on the Youth Stage.

“We were super thrilled to play on the IBMA youth stage in Chattanooga this year! It was an honor to share the stage with so many talented kids and overall, a really great experience for the whole band,” said Isabella Trakimowicz, fiddle player.

“We want to thank Kimber Ludiker and JAM for organizing, and the countless hours of hard work that went into planning the IBMA youth program,” she said.

Creekwater Collective from Pickens County, SC played the Youth Stage last year at IBMA in Raleigh, and again this year in Chattanooga. JonPaul Sepulveda, 16, guitarist and vocalist with the group was not disappointed in Chattanooga.

“IBMA is always one of those special festivals that you can look forward to, but if you’re not careful, it’ll be over before you can think about it. This year was no exception!” JonPaul said.

“Being in Chattanooga this year definitely added some excitement, and even suspense, as I had no idea what to expect. The Youth Stage was a blast to play at, and it can make you feel ten times bigger than you are with all the colorful lights and professional sound crew, despite the name,” he said.

“Seeing and jamming with some old friends, and making some new ones from across the country, is definitely an experience that you can seldom find elsewhere. I look forward to next year with hopefully some improvements to the sound engineering or layout of the festival on the streets, but overall, the first year of IBMA in Chattanooga did not disappoint,” he concluded.

And Jacques Bourgeois, 15, a member of the PacJAM Performers from the Junior Appalachian Musicians program in the Tryon, NC area, also gave IBMA a thumbs up in Chattanooga.

“IBMA is by far my favorite festival of the year, and to me it’s a kind of a Bluegrass New Year’s party where I get to jam and have conversations with friendly strangers, or with people who I’ve met at other festivals or at camps over the years,” Jacques said. “I know that some of my favorite bluegrass memories will be jamming in hallways, vending machine nooks, and hotel rooms around the hotel.”

“Every time I attend IBMA, I build more and more relationships and gain so many new friends, especially with teens my age. There’s nothing like a 3:00 a.m. jam in a crowded hotel hallway to strengthen camaraderie. That doesn’t even take into account getting to watch awesome pro bands perform live, while also having performance opportunities myself to play with youth bands on stage. I am very appreciative to IBMA for supporting kids who love bluegrass,” he said.

Amy Tolbert, from Wilkes County, NC and mother of 16-year-old fiddler Charlie Tolbert who played in the KOB Orange Band, said she was impressed with the quality of the bands selected for this year’s Youth Stage and KOB. One of her favorite moments was listening to Luke Moody, 14, sing with his Youth Stage group, the KOB All-Star Band.

“Luke wowed the crowd with his unexpected voice as he sang with his same-aged peers. Listeners probably expected his voice to match his size, but he sings like a professional with a voice much deeper than one might think given his age,” she said.

“His pitch and vibrato are in line with much more seasoned, veteran singers. He’s quite amazing. I am confident he has a bright singing future. I know I look forward to hearing him sing again!” she added.

And Nash Grier, age seven, once again delighted the Saturday audiences with his fiddling and stage presence. Nash, son of three-time IBMA guitarist of the year David Grier, performed his own arrangement of Lee Highway Blues, and took ownership of the stage like a pro.

Someone asked me what I thought Nash would be like when he is 15. “He’ll be Billy Strings on the fiddle,” I replied.

G. Nicholas Hancock was in attendance both Friday and Saturday last week to capture several of the KOB band and Youth Stage band performances for the photo gallery below.