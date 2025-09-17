2025 IBMA Momentum Award winners

Day Two of the IBMA World of Bluegrass 2025 conference is well underway and the first of three awards shows this week is now in the books. The Momentum Awards that recognize the best and brightest rising artists in the bluegrass genre were presented. Young and new individuals and bands earn well deserved recognition through this process, and many who have received Momentum Awards often advance to receive IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards in the future.

Held in the Chattanooga Convention Center’s banquet hall, the Momentum Awards Luncheon was MCed by Brad Kolodner, performer, educator, instigator. The event began with greetings from Ken White, IBMA Executive Director, and Anna Frick, new IBMA Board Chair.

Frick shared, “These awards are all about rising stars. They are already making an impact. They remind us that bluegrass is something that we grow.”

White urged IBMA members to nominate individuals and groups for next year’s awards. “Nominate anyone that is making a difference. Let them know the impact they’re making.”

Sara Johnson, 2025 Leadership Bluegrass representative, also talked about that program and this year’s 25 graduates.

The midday show included performances by all the finalists in the Momentum Band Award category. The first band, Country Gongbang, performed via video from South Korea. On stage, other band nominees entertaining between award presentations were Jackson Hollow, Mountain Grass Unit, the Burnett Sisters Band, and the Wyatt Ellis Band. Billy Strings made an appearance on stage presenting the two Momentum Instrumentalist Awards.

The 2025 Momentum Winners are:

Industry Involvement Award – Austin Scelzo

Mentor Award – Rick Lang

Instrumentalist Award – Rainy Miatke and Kyser George

Vocalist Award – Ali Vance

Band Award – Mountain Grass Unit

Tomorrow the IBMA Industry Awards will be presented at noon and the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show will take place in the evening.