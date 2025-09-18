2025 IBMA Industry Award winners

Each year, the IBMA Industry Awards recognize the brightest stars on the business side of bluegrass, and the 2025 awards are now in the books.

Mike Bub MCed the event, and following his opening remarks, Becky Buller and Nancy Cardwell took the stage to discuss the IBMA Foundation. The duo presented the statistics for how many artists, students, and individuals the foundation was able to help over the past year through their funding, grants, and scholarships, coming to fifty eight people in total. Seven Bluegrass in the School grants, five college scholarships, nine Fletcher Bright Memorial Grants, eight Terry Baucom Bluegrass Education Grants, fifteen project grants, six JAM grants, and eight Arnold Shultz Fund grants were awarded to musicians and camps across the country. The foundation hosted multiple events over the past year geared around presenting college bands and giving them a place and platform to promote their music, including two that will happen this Friday at IBMA Bluegrass Live!. During their segment, Nancy was recognized for her thirty years of service with the IBMA, as an employee, Executive Director, board member, and a member and executive director of the foundation. “Thank you very much. This has been the best board I’ve ever worked with,” she told the audience before receiving a well-deserved, thunderous standing ovation.

Following the IBMA Foundation segment, California Bluegrass Association Executive Director Pete Ludé took the stage to introduce the CBA’s sponsored performance for this year’s show. “It is my real pleasure to welcome this next band,” he began, “They hail originally from the great state of North Carolina, but relocated to the bluegrass capitol of Chicago. We consider them honorary Californians and hope to see them out there sometime soon… join me to welcome, as of yesterday, Dark Shadow Recording Artists, the Sullivan Sisters!” This all-high-school group has popped up at showcases across the conference this year, and appeared on the Bluegrass Ramble. Their three song performance provided a window into their exploratory take on traditional bluegrass sounds and original songwriting.

When the performance came to a close, Mike Bub returned to announce the first award of the day, for Graphic Designer of the Year. Among this year’s nominees were Andrea Roberson, Audrey Fletcher, Carla Wehbly, Gina Dilg, and Rebekah Speer. Gina Dilg took home the award for 2025. “This is totally surreal; thank you so much! Many thanks to the IBMA and to the artists and merchants that trust me with their work.”

The next segment opened the Distinguished Achievement Award presentations. Alan Aurthur Knoth, better known to his audience as Cuzin’ Al, was the first Distinguished Achievement honoree, and Pete Wernick was on hand to present the award. “He’s what I call a lifer,” Pete said. “Bluegrass was high up on his list of priorities.” Cuzin’ Al was a broadcaster, MC, and promoter in the Northern California region who almost singlehandedly helped to foster and grow a strong bluegrass presence on the West Coast airwaves. He began his work in 1970 at KFAT where he broadcast a mix of pioneering artists, emerging bands of the era, live performances from local groups, and even comedy routines. Come 1990, this well-established bluegrass personality had moved his show to KPIG, an early player in the online radio market. Cuzin’ Al’s son and grandson, Matt Knoth and Charles David Lepus, were there to accept their father and grandfather’s award. “We’re honored, thrilled, and extremely proud to accept this award,” Matt said, “Cuzin’ Al taught me to love music and do so passionately… I’m proud to call him my father.” They ended their acceptance speech with a twist on Al’s classic sign off, “Time flies like an arrow,” Matt started, “and fruit flies like Chattanooga,” Charles finished.

Photographer of the Year was presented next. Sophie Clark, Laci Mack, Kevin Slick, Jason Tanner, and Madison Thorn were up for the award, and it went to Nashville’s Madison Thorn. “Thank you to my brothers, chosen family, and Mr. Flux; without them, none of this would be possible.” Madison went on to share a heart-felt message about holding on to hope and a dream, a lesson she learned from the New Grass Revival song, Hold to a Dream.

The presentation of Liner Notes of the Year followed. Nominees included, Becky Buller for the notes from her album, Jubilee, Rachel Baiman for her contributions to Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Daniel Mullins for his work on Rhonda Vincent’s Destinations and Fun Places, Neil V. Rosenberg for his introduction to Tony Trishka’s Earl Jam, and Ben Eldridge, Dough McKelway, Dudley Connell, Lou Reid, Ronnie Simpkins, Ron Stewart, and Fred Tavers for their notes on Remains to Be Scene. The award would go to none other than Neil V. Rosenberg for the Earl Jam liner notes. Dr. Richie Brown accepted the award in Neil’s absence, and delivered his twenty-five word statement: “I’m honored to thank Tony Trischka and Down the Road Records for inviting me to create the notes for this ground-breaking project.”

Then, Gary Reid presented the Distinguished Achievement Award to Penny Parsons. “Her contributions [to this music] have elevated the genre, preserved its history, and aided its growth,” Gary began as he recounted Penny’s rather storied career as a writer, promotor, producer, publicist, manager, booking agent, and sales and marketing director. Penny Parsons is the advocate for bluegrass music. Throughout her career working with major players in the industry like Sugar Hill Records and Bluegrass Unlimited, her goal has been to present and preserve bluegrass music in the best, most effective manner possible. As Gary said, she has successfully merged “passion with professional expertise.” “Her life-long dedication to the music had preserved its legacy, elevated its artists, and broadened its reach,” Gary closed as he invited Penny to accept her award. As she mounted the stage, she received a standing ovation from the audience. “Well, my bluegrass life began September 16, 1972,” Penny said before she recalled and thanked those who had made a great impact on her life and career, including Curly Seckler and his family. “Bluegrass music became my passion, and I’m extremely fortunate that it became my life’s work as well.”

The nominees for Sound Engineer of the Year were announced next. Scott Barnett, Eddie Faris, Clay Miller, Stephen Mougin, and Rebekah Speer were among this year’s nominees, and the award went to Stephen Mougin. Mojo was not on hand to accept the award as he was playing with Sam Bush and the Louisville Orchestra, but his son, Sammy, who was also helping present the awards for the show, accepted in his dad’s place. “He would like to thank all his mentors who led him here… It’s been an honor to know and call him my greatest mentor,” Sammy shared.

Sidley Austin LLP was the next Distinguished Achievement Award recipient, and Paul Schiminger presented it to them. Sidley Austin is a global law firm who has supported and navigated the IBMA through all matters legal since 2015, but it was Holly Gregory who helped to foster that connection. “The expertise she and her colleagues have provided has been transformative,” Paul shared. And not only did they provide transformative guidance and counsel for IBMA to help the organization become a 501c3, receive and give grants, and allow for visas for international bands, Sidley Austin did it all without charging the IBMA a single dime. Over the years they have been partnered with IBMA, they have provided one-point-five million dollars worth of services at no cost. As Paul said to begin his speech, “Sometimes extraordinary people work behind the scenes.” This has certainly proven true of Sidley Austin LLP. “On behalf of Sidley Austin and the entire Sidley team, thank you all so much for this incredible recognition,” Holly Gregory said as she accepted the award.

Event of the Year would be awarded next. This year’s nominees included DelFest, the Earl Scruggs Music Festival, Hartford’s Mammoth Marathon, High Mountain Hayfever, and Jerry Garcia – A Bluegrass Journey. The Earl Scruggs Music Festival of Mill Spring, North Carolina would claim the title of Event of the Year. “This is so exciting; thank you, it’s truly an honor. When we started this festival several years ago, we knew one thing for certain: we wanted to create a really special event to celebrate Earl Scruggs, his legacy, and the way his music still inspires us all,” was the acceptance shared on behalf of the entire Earl Scruggs Music Festival Team.

The Songwriter of the Year presentation followed. Becky Buller, Brenna MacMillan, Jon Weisberger, Rick Lang, and Thomm Jutz were the nominees, and Jon Weigberger secured the award. “Bluegrass is a big tent, and I’m so happy to have found a creative place in so many parts of that tent,” he told the audience.

Missy Raines was the next honoree in the Distinguished Achievement category, and there to present her award were Vickie Vaugn and Tristan Scroggins. They started at the very beginning of Missy’s bluegrass life, with the picture of her as a little girl at Carlton Haney’s Camp Springs Bluegrass Festival, and traced a line through her career that followed her path as an artist, and featured messages from her band-mates and mentors. Tom L. Gray shared a video message for Missy. “I am so proud to remind everyone that I mentored Missy Raines for years,” he said. “I am so happy that she is now receiving the Distinguished Achievement Award. She is one of the hardest working people in our industry.” He also recalled memories of Missy talking to him about bass-playing after Seldom Scene shows. “She would sit down and talk to me after a show, and she wouldn’t say, ‘How did you do that,’ [because] she was smart enough to figure it out, but she would say, ‘Why did you do it that way?'” Vickie Vaughn then added, “Missy is truly the only reason that I picked up the up-right bass… She was and still is the coolest thing I have ever seen in my entire life.” Missy took the stage to the sound of a standing ovation from the audience. “I found a home, and I found my tribe with the IBMA in 1986 or ’87,” she said. Missy went on to thank all the people who have influenced her so greatly through her magical music career. “To Ray Shrieve, who took the time to play blues guitar and old-time fiddle with me so long ago back in West Virginia. While I didn’t know it then, you were showing me that it really was all about the space between the notes,” she began in her thank yous. “And to Carlton Haney, because I really don’t think I would have chosen this life if I hadn’t experienced the magic of those festivals.” She concluded her speech with a heart-felt thanks to her band, Allaghaney, and her husband, Ben Surrat.

Broadcaster of the Year was the next award of the day, and up for the honor this year were Barb Heller, Matt Hutchinson, Michelle Lee, Ronnie Moretz, and Daniel Mullins. Daniel Mullins won, and as he accepted, he said, “I’m grateful that my dad, Joe Mullins, and my papaw, Paul ‘Moon’ Mullins, taught me the difference between a DJ and an on-air personality. That’s what I’ve tried to do… God has been so good, and he’s been so good to all of us to bless us with bluegrass music, so thank you.”

Writer of the Year was the the final Industry Award presented, and nominated in this category were Dan Miller, Alisa Murphy, Jessica Nicholson, Gary Reid, and Garrett K. Wood. Dan Miller, editor of Bluegrass Unlimited, would win the title of Writer of the Year. “I first want to thank the IBMA for acknowledging writers,” he said. “Writers do a lot of hard work to get the word out there [about this music].”

The final Distinguished Achievement Award was presented to Ron Thomason by Heidi Clare. “Ron Thomason is a true renaissance man,” Heidi said to open her remarks. She went on to discuss Ron’s love for bluegrass, teaching, and horses saying, “I do believe the horses at the barn are who inspire Ron each and every day… A horse never had a better friend than Ron Thomason.” She talked about Ron’s founding position as a member of the Dry Branch Fire Squad, and highlighted his work with the High Mountain Hay Fever Festival and Gray Fox. “[This is] Ron’’s legacy, which he is still building, not by intention, but by the way he lives his life.” Ron also took the stage to a standing ovation from the crowd. “Everyone here is so important to me,” he said as he began his speech, recounting his role at the beginning of the IBMA, discussing his part in Bill Monroe’s induction to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, emphasizing the back-beat of bluegrass, and providing the mission statement and reason for the High Mountain Hay Fever Festival. “I have loved bluegrass music since I first heard it when I was six years old… Receiving this award from the IBMA is a wonderful gift indeed.” Ron concluded his speech with his philosophy for life, “I believe when every child comes to fruition, they should be issued a banjo and a horse.”

Congratulations to the 2025 Industry and Distinguished Achievement Award Winners!