2025 IBMA Industry and Momentum Award nominees

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the nominees for their 2025 Industry and Momentum Awards. Both these nominees and the ultimate winners are named by select committees of IBMA members chosen for this purpose, in a multi-stage process of voting.

The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business outside performing artists, whose contributions are critical to the continuation and furtherance of the music.

And the 2025 Industry Award nominees are:

Writer of the Year

Dan Miller

Alisa Murphy

Jessica Nicholson

Gary Reid

Garret K. Woodward

Photographer of the Year

Sophie Clark

Laci Mack

Kevin Slick

Jason Tanner

Madison Thorn

Sound Engineer of the Year

Scott Barnett

Eddie Faris

Clay Miller

Stephen Mougin

Rebekah Speer

Event of the Year

DelFest – Cumberland, Maryland

Earl Scruggs Music Festival – Mill Spring, North Carolina

Hartford’s Mammoth Marathon – Nashville, Tennessee

High Mountain Hay Fever – Westcliffe, Colorado

Jerry Garcia – A Bluegrass Journey – Owensboro, Kentucky

Broadcaster of the Year

Barb Heller – String Fever Bluegrass, North Country Public Radio, Canton, New York

Matt Hutchinson – Bluegrass Jam Along, London, England

Michelle Lee – Smoked Country Jam & Bluegrass Borderline, Michelle Lee On Air, Columbus, Ohio

Ronnie Moretz – WMMY, Jefferson, North Carolina

Daniel Mullins – Real Roots Radio, Walls of Time Bluegrass Podcast, Front Porch Fellowship, Xenia, Ohio

Songwriter of the Year

Becky Buller

Brenna MacMillan

Jon Weisberger

Rick Lang

Thomm Jutz

Graphic Designer of the Year

Andrea Roberson

Audrey Fletcher

Carla Wehby

Gina Dilg

Rebekah Speer

Liner Notes of the Year

Jubilee – Becky Buller, Written by Becky Buller

Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 2 – Various Artists, Written by Rachel Baiman

Destinations & Fun Places – Rhonda Vincent, Written by Daniel Mullins

Earl Jam – Tony Trischka, Written by Neil V. Rosenberg

Remains to Be Scene – The Seldom Scene, Written by Ben Eldridge, Doug McKelway, Dudley Connell, Lou Reid, Ronnie Simpkins, Ron Stewart, and Fred Travers

The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.

And the 2025 Momentum Award nominees are:

Band of the Year

The Burnett Sisters Band

Country GongBang

Jackson Hollow

Mountain Grass Unit

Wyatt Ellis Band

Industry Involvement

Jordan Laney

Helen Ludé

Austin Scelzo

Instrumentlist of the Year (2 awarded)

Justin Alexander

Luke Black

Marissa Colter

Kyser George

Anthony Howell

Rainy Miatke

Sam Stage

Vocalist of the Year

Kristen Bearfield

Carly Greer

Yebin Kim

Seth Mulder

Ali Vance

Mentor of the Year

Becky Buller

Louisa Branscomb

Martin Gilmore

Rick Lang

Deanie Richardson

Winners will be announced during the 2025 World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards are typically presented during a luncheon on the Wednesday of World of Bluegrass, and the Industry Awards on the Thursday. These award luncheons are open to all registered World of Bluegrass attendees. Full week and one day registration details can be found online.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!