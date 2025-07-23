2025 IBMA Industry and Momentum Award nominees

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the nominees for their 2025 Industry and Momentum Awards. Both these nominees and the ultimate winners are named by select committees of IBMA members chosen for this purpose, in a multi-stage process of voting.
The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business outside performing artists, whose contributions are critical to the continuation and furtherance of the music.
And the 2025 Industry Award nominees are:
Writer of the Year
- Dan Miller
- Alisa Murphy
- Jessica Nicholson
- Gary Reid
- Garret K. Woodward
Photographer of the Year
- Sophie Clark
- Laci Mack
- Kevin Slick
- Jason Tanner
- Madison Thorn
Sound Engineer of the Year
- Scott Barnett
- Eddie Faris
- Clay Miller
- Stephen Mougin
- Rebekah Speer
Event of the Year
- DelFest – Cumberland, Maryland
- Earl Scruggs Music Festival – Mill Spring, North Carolina
- Hartford’s Mammoth Marathon – Nashville, Tennessee
- High Mountain Hay Fever – Westcliffe, Colorado
- Jerry Garcia – A Bluegrass Journey – Owensboro, Kentucky
Broadcaster of the Year
- Barb Heller – String Fever Bluegrass, North Country Public Radio, Canton, New York
- Matt Hutchinson – Bluegrass Jam Along, London, England
- Michelle Lee – Smoked Country Jam & Bluegrass Borderline, Michelle Lee On Air, Columbus, Ohio
- Ronnie Moretz – WMMY, Jefferson, North Carolina
- Daniel Mullins – Real Roots Radio, Walls of Time Bluegrass Podcast, Front Porch Fellowship, Xenia, Ohio
Songwriter of the Year
- Becky Buller
- Brenna MacMillan
- Jon Weisberger
- Rick Lang
- Thomm Jutz
Graphic Designer of the Year
- Andrea Roberson
- Audrey Fletcher
- Carla Wehby
- Gina Dilg
- Rebekah Speer
Liner Notes of the Year
- Jubilee – Becky Buller, Written by Becky Buller
- Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 2 – Various Artists, Written by Rachel Baiman
- Destinations & Fun Places – Rhonda Vincent, Written by Daniel Mullins
- Earl Jam – Tony Trischka, Written by Neil V. Rosenberg
- Remains to Be Scene – The Seldom Scene, Written by Ben Eldridge, Doug McKelway, Dudley Connell, Lou Reid, Ronnie Simpkins, Ron Stewart, and Fred Travers
The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.
And the 2025 Momentum Award nominees are:
Band of the Year
- The Burnett Sisters Band
- Country GongBang
- Jackson Hollow
- Mountain Grass Unit
- Wyatt Ellis Band
Industry Involvement
- Jordan Laney
- Helen Ludé
- Austin Scelzo
Instrumentlist of the Year (2 awarded)
- Justin Alexander
- Luke Black
- Marissa Colter
- Kyser George
- Anthony Howell
- Rainy Miatke
- Sam Stage
Vocalist of the Year
- Kristen Bearfield
- Carly Greer
- Yebin Kim
- Seth Mulder
- Ali Vance
Mentor of the Year
- Becky Buller
- Louisa Branscomb
- Martin Gilmore
- Rick Lang
- Deanie Richardson
Winners will be announced during the 2025 World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards are typically presented during a luncheon on the Wednesday of World of Bluegrass, and the Industry Awards on the Thursday. These award luncheons are open to all registered World of Bluegrass attendees. Full week and one day registration details can be found online.
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!