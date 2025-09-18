2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Award winners

As we have for many years, Bluegrass Today will be posting the winners as they are announced during tonight’s IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.
Billed as “The Biggest Night in Bluegrass,” these awards are given in 18 different categories, honoring the artists, songwriters, producers, and videographers who produce the music we love, based on their achievements during the past year. Nominees and winners are chosen by the voting members of the International Bluegrass Music Association, all of them involved professionally in the business of bluegrass. In other words, these honors are chosen by the peers of the nominees and winners.
So simply check back here or refresh the page as the evening proceeds to see all the 2025 winners!
- Gospel Recording of the Year – He’s Gone – Jaelee Roberts (artist); Kelsi Harrigill (writer); Byron House (producer); Mountain Home Music Company (label)
- Fiddler of the Year – Maddie Denton
- Instrumental Recording Of The Year – Ralph’s Banjo Special – Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt & Alison Brown (artist); Ralph Stanley (writer); Alison Brown (producer); Compass Records (label)
- Mandolin Player of the Year – Sierra Hull
- Guitar Player of the Year – Trey Hensley
- Song of the Year – Outrun the Rain – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland (artist); Terry Herd/Jimmy Yeary (writers); Fiddle Man Records (label); Dale Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland (producer)
- Male Vocalist of the Year – Greg Blake
- Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year – Justin Moses
- Banjo Player of the Year – Kristin Scott Benson
- Instrumental Group Of The Year – The Travelin’ McCourys
- Female Vocalist of the Year – Alison Krauss
- Bass Player of the Year – Vickie Vaughn
- New Artist of the Year – Red Camel Collective
- Collaborative Recording Of The Year – Outrun the Rain – Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland, Jaelee Roberts & Vince Gill (artists); Terry Herd/Jimmy Yeary (writers); Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland (producers), Fiddle Man Records (label)
- Music Video of the Year – The Auctioneer – The Kody Norris Show (artist); Leroy Van Dyke/Buddy Black (writers); James Gilley (producers); Nate Wiles (videographer); Rebel Records (label)
- Vocal Group of the Year – Authentic Unlimited