2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Award winners

As we have for many years, Bluegrass Today will be posting the winners as they are announced during tonight’s IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

Billed as “The Biggest Night in Bluegrass,” these awards are given in 18 different categories, honoring the artists, songwriters, producers, and videographers who produce the music we love, based on their achievements during the past year. Nominees and winners are chosen by the voting members of the International Bluegrass Music Association, all of them involved professionally in the business of bluegrass. In other words, these honors are chosen by the peers of the nominees and winners.

So simply check back here or refresh the page as the evening proceeds to see all the 2025 winners!