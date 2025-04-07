2025 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention results

Once in a Blue Moon, winning band at Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 2025 Highfalls’ Fiddlers’ Convention, held April 5 at North Moore High School in Robbins, NC, was a great reflection of the talent central North Carolina has to offer. The event began in 1921 and has run continuously at least since 1935, until the global pandemic. Miranda Smith and her hardworking team brought it back after COVID in 2023 and each year the event gets bigger and better.

This year the almost six hour show consisted of over 50 competition entries, plus entertainment by local artists Hammer-N-Song and the judges, Donna Hughes, Mark Dillon, and Eck McCanless.

The 2025 winners were:

Youth

Band

4 Walls The Terry Family Band

Fiddle

Aubree Decker Lydia Walls Elijah Specring

Banjo:

Cameron Edenfield Carley Hatley Silas Walls

Guitar

Branston LeGrand Arthur Hayes Corban Walls

Mandolin

Sarah Walls Arthur Hayes and Carley Hatley (tie)

Dobro

Ford Terry JD Hussey

Bass

Alexander Hayes

Vocal

Chelsea Edenfield Bailey Ingram Caroline Terry

Most Outstanding Youth Performance – Cameron Edenfield

Adult

Band

Once in a Blue Moon Devon Flaherty & His Railroad Ramblers Cameron 5

Fiddle

Alec McCallister Andrew Walker Sam Hill

Banjo

Levi Austin Jack Ritter Devon Flaherty

Guitar

John Michael Hill John Schwab Bob Dotson

Mandolin

Alex Meredith Racy Maness John Bishop

Bass

Ben Nobeit Hallie Ritter John Fogleman

Dobro

Sandy Hatley Daniel Smith Pammy Lassiter

Vocal

Morgan Brown Dawn Caviness Kyna Garner

Miscellaneous

Choo Choo Charlie Williams (harmonica) Elaine Bowman (piano) Kenny Welch (harmonica)

Dance

Brianna Griffin Pammy Lassiter

Outstanding Adult Performance – Alec McCallister

Promoter Smith, concluded…

“I was very happy with our event! All the things we’ve spent the last three years trying to figure out seemed to finally work like we wanted them to. Everything felt organized and calm, and we had the best talent I have ever heard at Highfalls. Every time I walked into the auditorium I got distracted by how good everyone sounded.

I’m lucky I have volunteers who agreed to withstand the heat, and help put on our best Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention so far.”

Just before midnight, MC Big T Lassiter closed things out, saying, “That’s a wrap. See you back here next year!”

Proceeds from the convention will benefit the band and orchestra programs in the local schools.