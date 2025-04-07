2025 Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention results

Once in a Blue Moon, winning band at Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The 2025 Highfalls’ Fiddlers’ Convention, held April 5 at North Moore High School in Robbins, NC, was a great reflection of the talent central North Carolina has to offer. The event began in 1921 and has run continuously at least since 1935, until the global pandemic. Miranda Smith and her hardworking team brought it back after COVID in 2023 and each year the event gets bigger and better.

This year the almost six hour show consisted of over 50 competition entries, plus entertainment by local artists Hammer-N-Song and the judges, Donna Hughes, Mark Dillon, and Eck McCanless.

The 2025 winners were:

Youth

Band

  1. 4 Walls
  2. The Terry Family Band

Fiddle

  1. Aubree Decker
  2. Lydia Walls
  3. Elijah Specring

Banjo:

  1. Cameron Edenfield
  2. Carley Hatley
  3. Silas Walls

Guitar

  1. Branston LeGrand
  2. Arthur Hayes
  3. Corban Walls

Mandolin

  1. Sarah Walls
  2. Arthur Hayes and Carley Hatley (tie)

Dobro

  1. Ford Terry
  2. JD Hussey

Bass

  1. Alexander Hayes

Vocal

  1. Chelsea Edenfield
  2. Bailey Ingram
  3. Caroline Terry

Most Outstanding Youth Performance – Cameron Edenfield

Adult

Band

  1. Once in a Blue Moon
  2. Devon Flaherty & His Railroad Ramblers
  3. Cameron 5

Fiddle

  1. Alec McCallister
  2. Andrew Walker
  3. Sam Hill

Banjo

  1. Levi Austin
  2. Jack Ritter
  3. Devon Flaherty

Guitar

  1. John Michael Hill
  2. John Schwab
  3. Bob Dotson

Mandolin

  1. Alex Meredith
  2. Racy Maness
  3. John Bishop

Bass

  1. Ben Nobeit
  2. Hallie Ritter
  3. John Fogleman

Dobro

  1. Sandy Hatley
  2. Daniel Smith
  3. Pammy Lassiter

Vocal

  1. Morgan Brown
  2. Dawn Caviness
  3. Kyna Garner

Miscellaneous

  1. Choo Choo Charlie Williams (harmonica)
  2. Elaine Bowman (piano)
  3. Kenny Welch (harmonica)

Dance

  1. Brianna Griffin
  2. Pammy Lassiter

 Outstanding Adult Performance – Alec McCallister

Promoter Smith, concluded…

“I was very happy with our event! All the things we’ve spent the last three years trying to figure out seemed to finally work like we wanted them to. Everything felt organized and calm, and we had the best talent I have ever heard at Highfalls. Every time I walked into the auditorium I got distracted by how good everyone sounded.

I’m lucky I have volunteers who agreed to withstand the heat, and help put on our best Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention so far.”

Just before midnight, MC Big T Lassiter closed things out, saying, “That’s a wrap. See you back here next year!”

Proceeds from the convention will benefit the band and orchestra programs in the local schools.

Silas Walls, Cameron Edenfield, and Carley Hatley, third, first, and second youth banjo at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Lydia Walls, Aubree Decker, and Elijah Specring, second, first, and third youth fiddle at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Arthur Hayes and Carley Hatley tied for second and Sarah Walls won first youth mandolin at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Big T Lassiter, MC, presents Outstanding Youth Performer award to Cameron Edenfield at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Alexander Hayes, first place youth bass at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Ford Terry and JD Hussey, first, and second youth dobro at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Bailey Ingram and Caroline Terry tied for second and Cheslsea Edenfield won first youth vocal at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Arthur Hayes, Branston LeGrand, Corban Walls, second, first, and third youth guitar at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Brinna Griffin, first place dance at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Jack Ritter, Levi Austin, and Devon Flaherty, second, first, and third banjo at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Andrew Walker, Alec McCallister, and Sam Hill, second, first, and third fiddle at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Big T Lassiter, MC, and Pammy Davis Lassiter, second place dance at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Terry Family Band, second place youth band at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
4 Walls, first place youth band at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
John Michael Hill and John Schwab, first and second guitar at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
David Smith, Sandy Hatley and Pammy Lassiter, second, first, and third dobro at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
John Bishop and Racy Manness, second and third mandolin at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Elaine Bowman (piano) and Charlie Williams (harmonica), second and first miscellaneous at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Morgan Brown and Kyna Gunter, first and third vocal at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Alec McCallister, most outstanding individual performer at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Hallie Ritter, Ben Nobeit, and John Fogleman, second, first, and third bass at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Cameron 5, third place band at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Devon Flaherty & His Railroad Ramblers, second place gand at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Once in a Blue Moon, first place band at the 2025 Highfalls Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

