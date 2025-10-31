2025 Headin’ Home Fest report – part 2

Headin’ Home at the 2025 Headin’ Home Fest – photo © Libby Lindblom

The 4th annual Headin’ Home Fest took place October 22-26, 2025 at Stagger Lee Music Park in Hazlehurst, Georgia. The weekend days were filled with great food and bands, friendship and community, raffles and jam classes, plenty of campground picking, and lovely south Georgia fall weather.

Host band Headin’ Home celebrated the release of their brand new album, Rhythm of the Tires, on Friday the 24th. They revealed the new album along with new merch on their table, and celebrated with a large cake after the evening stage shows. They also invited park owners Stagger and Lori Lee to join them for several songs during their set.

Friday’s lineup also featured Remedy Tree from Florida, Nick Dumas & Branchline from Wisconsin, and two great groups from North Carolina, The Gospel Plowboys, and husband-and-wife duo Colin & Kathleen Ray. Tight bluegrass, heartfelt gospel, and rich family harmonies accented the day. Nick Dumas & Branchline found a new fill-in bass player in Job Waddington, as Nick’s bass player’s flight from Seattle had gotten unexpectedly cancelled.

Saturday kicked off with another entertaining set from Remedy Tree. The Brothers Five followed, enthralling the crowd with their sibling cohesiveness and polished show for a band aged 11 to 19. The youngest brother, Leo Lindblom, sold quite a stack of copies of his new solo album, Just Leo. Two SPBGMA Band Championship winning bands then brought their hard-driving sounds to the stage: Retro 78 from the Carolinas, and The Waddington Brothers from North Dakota. One fan accurately noted The Waddington Brothers as “the surprise of the festival,” as their stirring harmonies and western and cowboy numbers were immensely well received.

During host band Headin’ Home’s final Saturday set, MC Justin Mason joined them for a rousing gospel number, Traveling the Highway Home. Justin did a phenomenal job as the festival’s MC. He kept each show on time, livened up the crowd with his enthusiasm, and introduced each band with well-researched knowledge, interesting fun facts, and a professional, friendly air.  

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show then closed out Saturday night with a 90-minute show, packed with loads of energy and excitement. 83-year-old Little Roy Lewis continues to be the best entertainer in the business!

Luke and Lucy Lindblom provided first-rate sound each day at Headin’ Home Fest. The younger Lindblom boys (of The Brothers Five) sold tickets for the festival’s nightly 50/50 raffle, as well as the guitar raffle sponsored by Banjo Ben Clark and the banjo raffle sponsored by Gold Tone. On Saturday night when the winning tickets were drawn from a large pot, the same gentlemen won both the guitar and banjo! A happy lady from the audience also won the festival’s giant guess-the-candy-corn jar by guessing the closest number.

Sunday morning, a large group of pickers and singers gathered for a closing gospel jam with Headin’ Home.

The 4th annual Headin’ Home Fest was marked by plenty of exciting moments, excellent music, and wholesome, uplifting family fellowship. Headin’ Home has announced that they’ll be holding two festivals next year! Join the celebration in Hazlehurst, GA at Stagger Lee Music Park, April 8-12 and October 14-18, 2026. Head over to the web site for more info on next year’s festivals!

Headin' Home CD release party at Headin' Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Jam at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Backstage signing board at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Colin & Kathleen Ray at the 2025 Headin' Home Fest - photo courtesy of the festival
Colin & Kathleen Ray at the 2025 Headin' Home Fest - photo courtesy of the festival
Lucy Lindblom setting sound at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
The Gospel Plowboys at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Daniel Schronce with The Gospel Plowboys at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Jacob Little with The Gospel Plowboys at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Michael Jenkins with The Gospel Plowboys at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Kris Miller with The Gospel Plowboys at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Peden Williams with The Gospel Plowboys at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Nick Dumas & Branchline at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Will McSeveney with Nick Dumas & Branchline at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Luke Lindblom running sound at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Daniel Thrailkill with Nick Dumas & Branchline at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Nick Dumas with Branchline at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Justin Mason, MC at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Lucy and Leo Lindblom at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Job Waddington filling in with Nick Dumas & Branchline at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Abigail and Gabriel Acevedo with Remedy Tree at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Remedy Tree at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Isaac Taylor with Remedy Tree at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Gabriel Acevedo and Nathan Beaumont with Remedy Tree at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Host band Headin’ Home with Stagger and Lori Lee at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Host band Headin’ Home at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Little Roy Lewis and Stagger Lee at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Headin’ Home CD release party at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Headin’ Home CD release party at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Festival shirt photo at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Headin’ Home CD release party at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Linus Lindblom with The Brothers Five at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Logan Lindblom The Brothers Five at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Liam Lindblom with The Brothers Five at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
The Brothers Five at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
The Waddington Brothers at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
The Waddington Brothers at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Job Waddington with The Waddington Brothers at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Jacob and Ethan Waddington with The Waddington Brothers at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Retro 78 at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Hunter Motts with Retro 78 at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Alex Hibbits with Retro 78 at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Hunter Berry filling in with Retro 78 at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Clint Groves with Retro 78 at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Bret Groves with Retro 78 at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Retro 78 at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Host band Headin’ Home at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Jacob Waddington with The Waddington Brothers at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Libby Lindblom, Justin Mason, and Lucy Lindblom at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
The Waddington Brothers at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Seth Waddington with The Waddington Brothers at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Job Waddington with The Waddington Brothers at Headin’ Home Fest 2025- photo courtesy of the festival
Ethan Waddington with The Waddington Brothers at Headin’ Home Fest 2025- photo courtesy of the festival
The Waddington Brothers at Headin’ Home Fest 2025- photo courtesy of the festival
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Mikayla Hyde with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Hunter Berry with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Holger Oleson with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Lizzy Long at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Little Roy Lewis at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Winner of the guitar and banjo raffles at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival
Sunday morning gospel jam with Headin’ Home at Headin’ Home Fest 2025 - photo courtesy of the festival

