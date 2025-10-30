2025 Headin’ Home Fest report – part 1

Carson Peters & Iron Mountain at the 2025 Headin’ Home Fest – photo © Libby Lindblom

The 4th annual Headin’ Home Fest took place last week, October 22-26, 2025, at Stagger Lee Music Park in Hazlehurst, Georgia. Headin’ Home Fest is hosted by the family band, Headin’ Home, and is quickly establishing itself as one of the most exciting, inviting, and rapidly growing festivals in the southeast. This was the festival’s first year at their new location in Hazlehurst, a facility which proved to be beyond ideal. With a covered pavilion, over 100 campsites, a kitchen shelter, a jamming shelter, onsite band lodging spaces, Wi-Fi, and laundry, this lovely property owned by Stagger and Lori Lee made the perfect new home for Headin’ Home Fest.

The weather was beautiful all week, and attendance was the best the festival has seen yet, showing the steady growth this event has made each year. Justin Mason did a top-notch job as MC. Sound was provided by Luke and Lucy Lindblom, one of the best sound companies in the business.

The festival kicked off Wednesday with a well attended potluck dinner and open stage. Campground jamming then went on late into the hours of the night.

Thursday, the first full day of music, featured Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, Willie Wells & The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass, The Brothers Five, Lydia Hamby & Company, and host band Headin’ Home. The enthusiastic audience greatly enjoyed each of these high-energy bands and the special music they brought to the stage.

Many special little touches went into the festival to contribute to its warm, wholesome, and enjoyable family atmosphere. With a variety of food trucks and craft vendors, a slow jam class led by Patrick Russell, a guitar raffle sponsored by Banjo Ben Clark, a banjo raffle sponsored by Gold Tone, detailed program booklets, and an all-day golf cart shuttle between the stage and campground, every touch was provided to bring fans a delightful experience.

Headin’ Home has announced that they’ll be holding a spring festival in 2026! In both April and October of next year, this hard-working family band will be hosting bluegrass festivals at Stagger Lee Music Park in Hazlehurst, Georgia. Dates are April 8-12 and October 14-18, 2026. You won’t want to miss either of these weekends! Check out our web site for more information.

Enjoy this first batch of pictures from Wednesday and Thursday at the festival!