2025 Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention results

The 59th annual Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention was held this past Saturday, October 11, at East Rowan High School near Salisbury, NC. Sponsored by the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, the acoustic music contest is a direct spin-off of the original Union Grove Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention. This year’s event featured 39 adult and 24 youth entries that included bands and individual competitors, plus an award presentation honoring Jan Johansson.
“It’s the biggest event, attendance and competition-wise, that we’ve had in years,” shared Vivian Pennington Hopkins, convention coordinator.
The competition began with the youth at 5:30 p.m., followed by the adults at 7:30. The special honoree award presentation was held at 8:30, followed by youth awards at 9:00. Once competition ended and adult prizes were presented, it was 12:30 am!
“That’s a wrap,” concluded convention MC, Big T Lassiter.
A spokesperson for the Granite Quarry Civitan Club posted, “Thanks to everyone who came out to support the Granite Quarry Civitan Club on Saturday night! We sold out of chicken dinners, and only had a few hotdogs and hamburgers left at the end of the evening. Thank you to all of our sponsors, and thank you to everyone who came out to compete or enjoy the music. Congratulations to all the winners!”
Winners for the 2025 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention were:
Youth
Bluegrass Band – Boo Grass
Bluegrass Gospel Band – 4 Walls
Fiddle
- Shawn Ripple
- Benjamin Ferranti
- Charis Roth
Banjo
- Cameron Edenfield
- Ford Terry
- Carley Hatley
Guitar
- Gabe Webster
- Parker Terry
- Corban Walls
Mandolin
- John Hatley
- Sara Cornett
- Sara Walls
Bass
- Matthew Chaney
- Newt Hopkins Teeter
Vocal
- Chelsea Edenfield
- Sara Walls
Don & Margaret Livengood Memorial Outstanding Youth Winner – Shawn Ripple
Adult
Bluegrass Band
- Skunk Hollow
- Cabarrus Station
- Outlaw Bluegrass Band
Bluegrass Gospel Band
- Crossroads
- Gospel Medley
- Harmony
Fiddle
- Carrie Webster
- Charlie Tolbert
- Glen Alexander
Banjo
- Ronnie Hatley
- Dale Mills
- Billy Ray Summerlin
Guitar
- Isaiah Goforth
- John Marler
- Elliott Wallace
Mandolin
- Tim Perry
- Luke McCallister
- Caroline Terry
Bass
- Daniel Perry
- Jeremy Nash
- Ronnie Edwards
Dobro
- James Murdock
- Peden Williams
- Sandy Hatley
Vocal
- Payton Williams
- Daniel Perry
- Angel Paez
John Ralph Pennington Memorial Master Fiddler Award – Carrie Webster
Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention Outstanding Contribution to Bluegrass Music Award – Jan Johansson