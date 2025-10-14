2025 Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention results

Skunk Hollow, 1st bluegrass band at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention – photo © Sandy Hatley

The 59th annual Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention was held this past Saturday, October 11, at East Rowan High School near Salisbury, NC. Sponsored by the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, the acoustic music contest is a direct spin-off of the original Union Grove Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention. This year’s event featured 39 adult and 24 youth entries that included bands and individual competitors, plus an award presentation honoring Jan Johansson.

“It’s the biggest event, attendance and competition-wise, that we’ve had in years,” shared Vivian Pennington Hopkins, convention coordinator.

The competition began with the youth at 5:30 p.m., followed by the adults at 7:30. The special honoree award presentation was held at 8:30, followed by youth awards at 9:00. Once competition ended and adult prizes were presented, it was 12:30 am!

“That’s a wrap,” concluded convention MC, Big T Lassiter.

A spokesperson for the Granite Quarry Civitan Club posted, “Thanks to everyone who came out to support the Granite Quarry Civitan Club on Saturday night! We sold out of chicken dinners, and only had a few hotdogs and hamburgers left at the end of the evening. Thank you to all of our sponsors, and thank you to everyone who came out to compete or enjoy the music. Congratulations to all the winners!”

Winners for the 2025 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention were:

Youth

Bluegrass Band – Boo Grass

Bluegrass Gospel Band – 4 Walls

Fiddle

  1. Shawn Ripple
  2. Benjamin Ferranti
  3. Charis Roth

Banjo

  1. Cameron Edenfield
  2. Ford Terry
  3. Carley Hatley

Guitar

  1. Gabe Webster
  2. Parker Terry
  3. Corban Walls

Mandolin

  1. John Hatley
  2. Sara Cornett
  3. Sara Walls

Bass

  1. Matthew Chaney
  2. Newt Hopkins Teeter

Vocal

  1. Chelsea Edenfield
  2. Sara Walls

Don & Margaret Livengood Memorial Outstanding Youth Winner – Shawn Ripple

Adult

Bluegrass Band

  1. Skunk Hollow
  2. Cabarrus Station
  3. Outlaw Bluegrass Band

Bluegrass Gospel Band

  1. Crossroads
  2. Gospel Medley
  3. Harmony

Fiddle

  1. Carrie Webster
  2. Charlie Tolbert
  3. Glen Alexander

Banjo

  1. Ronnie Hatley
  2. Dale Mills
  3. Billy Ray Summerlin

Guitar

  1. Isaiah Goforth
  2. John Marler
  3. Elliott Wallace

Mandolin

  1. Tim Perry
  2. Luke McCallister
  3. Caroline Terry

Bass

  1. Daniel Perry
  2. Jeremy Nash
  3. Ronnie Edwards

Dobro

  1. James Murdock
  2. Peden Williams
  3. Sandy Hatley

Vocal

  1. Payton Williams
  2. Daniel Perry
  3. Angel Paez

John Ralph Pennington Memorial Master Fiddler Award – Carrie Webster

Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention Outstanding Contribution to Bluegrass Music Award – Jan Johansson

First place bass, Daniel Perry, second place Jeremy Nash at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © Sandy Hatley
Second place vocal, Daniel Perry, first place Payton Williams at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © Sandy Hatley
First place dobro James Murdock, second place Peden Williams, third Sandy Hatley at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © Sandy Hatley
First place mandolin Tim Perry, second place Luke McCallister at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © Sandy Hatley
Second place guitar Isaiah Goforth, first place John Marler at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © Sandy Hatley
Second place banjo Dale Mills, first place Ronnie Hatley, and third place Billy Ray Summerlin at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © Sandy Hatley
Second place bluegrass band Cabarrus Station - Jeremy Nash, Jacob Little, Paden Williams, Payton Williams, not pictured-Angel Paez - at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © Sandy Hatley
First place bluegrass band Skunk Hollow - John Marler, Daniel Perry, Glen Alexander, Dale Mills, Tim Perry - at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © Sandy Hatley
Third place fiddle Glen Alexander at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © Sandy Hatley
First place bluegrass gospel band Crossroads - William Britt, Travis Brady, Derrick Allred, Ronnie Hatley, Sandy Hatley, Gary Hatley at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo © Sandy Hatley
Youth winners Chelsea Edenfield (first vocal) and Cameron Edenfield (first banjo) - Jim Fraley’s grandkids - at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention - photo taken by Jennifer Edenfield
First place youth bluegrass gospel band 4 Walls at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention

