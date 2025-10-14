2025 Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention results

Skunk Hollow, 1st bluegrass band at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention – photo © Sandy Hatley

The 59th annual Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention was held this past Saturday, October 11, at East Rowan High School near Salisbury, NC. Sponsored by the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, the acoustic music contest is a direct spin-off of the original Union Grove Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention. This year’s event featured 39 adult and 24 youth entries that included bands and individual competitors, plus an award presentation honoring Jan Johansson.

“It’s the biggest event, attendance and competition-wise, that we’ve had in years,” shared Vivian Pennington Hopkins, convention coordinator.

The competition began with the youth at 5:30 p.m., followed by the adults at 7:30. The special honoree award presentation was held at 8:30, followed by youth awards at 9:00. Once competition ended and adult prizes were presented, it was 12:30 am!

“That’s a wrap,” concluded convention MC, Big T Lassiter.

A spokesperson for the Granite Quarry Civitan Club posted, “Thanks to everyone who came out to support the Granite Quarry Civitan Club on Saturday night! We sold out of chicken dinners, and only had a few hotdogs and hamburgers left at the end of the evening. Thank you to all of our sponsors, and thank you to everyone who came out to compete or enjoy the music. Congratulations to all the winners!”

Winners for the 2025 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention were:

Youth

Bluegrass Band – Boo Grass

Bluegrass Gospel Band – 4 Walls

Fiddle

Shawn Ripple Benjamin Ferranti Charis Roth

Banjo

Cameron Edenfield Ford Terry Carley Hatley

Guitar

Gabe Webster Parker Terry Corban Walls

Mandolin

John Hatley Sara Cornett Sara Walls

Bass

Matthew Chaney Newt Hopkins Teeter

Vocal

Chelsea Edenfield Sara Walls

Don & Margaret Livengood Memorial Outstanding Youth Winner – Shawn Ripple

Adult

Bluegrass Band

Skunk Hollow Cabarrus Station Outlaw Bluegrass Band

Bluegrass Gospel Band

Crossroads Gospel Medley Harmony

Fiddle

Carrie Webster Charlie Tolbert Glen Alexander

Banjo

Ronnie Hatley Dale Mills Billy Ray Summerlin

Guitar

Isaiah Goforth John Marler Elliott Wallace

Mandolin

Tim Perry Luke McCallister Caroline Terry

Bass

Daniel Perry Jeremy Nash Ronnie Edwards

Dobro

James Murdock Peden Williams Sandy Hatley

Vocal

Payton Williams Daniel Perry Angel Paez

John Ralph Pennington Memorial Master Fiddler Award – Carrie Webster

Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention Outstanding Contribution to Bluegrass Music Award – Jan Johansson