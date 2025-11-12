2025 Grand Master Fiddler Championship results

The 54th running of the Grand Master Fiddler Championship took place over this past weekend at the Factory in Franklin, just south of Nashville, TN. This is an extremely prestigious competition, a true testing ground for fiddlers of all ages.

The Youth competition took place on November 8 in the venue’s Mockingbird Theater, while the Open Championship (both rounds) and Accompanist contests were held in the nearby Turner Theater on the 9th.

Ed Carnes, the Grand Master Vice President and COO, tells us that they had contestants this year from 15 different states and two Canadian provinces.

When the fiddles fell quiet, the winners were announced.

Grand Master Fiddler Championship – Open Division

Jesse Maw – North Carolina Tristan Clarridge – California Max Francis – British Columbia Billy Contreras – Tennessee Diana Dawydchak – Ontario Noah Goebel – Kentucky Shelby Murdock – Idaho Jason Shaw – Nebraska Joel Whittinghill – Kentucky Kerry Varble – Ohio Trustin Baker – Missouri Sarah Hathaway – Kentucky Bill Jones – Tennessee Fred Carpenter – Tennessee Monte Gaylord – Oklahoma Aria Stiles – Tennessee Andrew Lin – Kentucky Tim Hodgson – Idaho Jacob Johnson – Alabama Brad Riley – Texas

Grand Master Fiddler Championship – Youth Division

Tristan Paskvan – Texas Summer Edgington – Tennessee Ella Derby – Tennessee Kadence Edgington – Tennessee Gwyneth Davis – Arkansas Bradley Guptill – Oregon Bentley Jensen – Idaho Welsie Palmer – Idaho Jeremiah Bates – Tennessee Marion Contreras – Tennesee

Grand Master Fiddler Championship – Accompanist

Todd Varble – Ohio Terry Barnett – Alabama Tyler Andal – Tennessee

Additional awards were given to the following:

Dr. Perry F. Harris Distinguished Fiddler Award – Bobby Taylor

Charlie Bush Traditional Fiddler Performance Award – Brad Riley

Matthew Thomas Lin Scholarship Award – Eliza Beck

Congratulations and well done all!