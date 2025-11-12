2025 Grand Master Fiddler Championship results

The 54th running of the Grand Master Fiddler Championship took place over this past weekend at the Factory in Franklin, just south of Nashville, TN. This is an extremely prestigious competition, a true testing ground for fiddlers of all ages.

The Youth competition took place on November 8 in the venue’s Mockingbird Theater, while the Open Championship (both rounds) and Accompanist contests were held in the nearby Turner Theater on the 9th.

Ed Carnes, the Grand Master Vice President and COO, tells us that they had contestants this year from 15 different states and two Canadian provinces.

When the fiddles fell quiet, the winners were announced.

  Grand Master Fiddler Championship – Open Division

  1. Jesse Maw – North Carolina
  2. Tristan Clarridge – California
  3. Max Francis – British Columbia
  4. Billy Contreras – Tennessee
  5. Diana Dawydchak – Ontario
  6. Noah Goebel – Kentucky
  7. Shelby Murdock – Idaho
  8. Jason Shaw – Nebraska
  9. Joel Whittinghill – Kentucky
  10. Kerry Varble – Ohio
  11. Trustin Baker – Missouri
  12. Sarah Hathaway – Kentucky
  13. Bill Jones – Tennessee
  14. Fred Carpenter – Tennessee
  15. Monte Gaylord – Oklahoma
  16. Aria Stiles – Tennessee
  17. Andrew Lin – Kentucky
  18. Tim Hodgson – Idaho
  19. Jacob Johnson – Alabama
  20. Brad Riley – Texas

  Grand Master Fiddler Championship – Youth Division

  1. Tristan Paskvan – Texas
  2. Summer Edgington – Tennessee
  3. Ella Derby – Tennessee
  4. Kadence Edgington – Tennessee
  5. Gwyneth Davis – Arkansas
  6. Bradley Guptill – Oregon
  7. Bentley Jensen – Idaho
  8. Welsie Palmer – Idaho
  9. Jeremiah Bates – Tennessee
  10. Marion Contreras – Tennesee

  Grand Master Fiddler Championship – Accompanist

  1. Todd Varble – Ohio
  2. Terry Barnett – Alabama
  3. Tyler Andal – Tennessee

Additional awards were given to the following:

  • Dr. Perry F. Harris Distinguished Fiddler Award – Bobby Taylor
  • Charlie Bush Traditional Fiddler Performance Award – Brad Riley
  • Matthew Thomas Lin Scholarship Award – Eliza Beck

Congratulations and well done all!

GMFC Director Howard Harris (right) and Ed Carnes (left) present the Dr. Perry F. Harris Award to fiddler Bobby Taylor. (GMFC Photo: Randall Franks)
Grand Master Fiddler Open Champion Jesse Maw competes in the championship at the Turner Theater at the Factory. (GMFC Photo: Randall Franks)
GMFC Director Ed Carnes (left), and GMFC Director Howard Harris (right) present Tristan Paskvan as the Youth Grand Master Fiddler. (GMFC Photo: Randall Franks)
GMFC Director Ed Carnes (left), and GMFC Directors Howard Harris (right) present awards to the Grand Master Fiddler Youth Championship Top 10 winners ascending from left, Marion Contreras, Jeremiah Bates, Welsie Palmer, Bentley Jensen, Bradley Guptill, Gwyneth Davis, Kadence Edgington, Ella Derby, Summer Edgington, and Tristan Paskvan (GMFC Photo: Randall Franks)
From left, are GMFC judges Bobby Taylor, Loretta Brank MacKeever, Aynsley Porchak, Heather Risse, and Justin Branum
Cherokee Holiday-674
Fiddler Brad Riley (center) receives the Charlie Bush Traditional Fiddler Performance Award from GMFC Directors Ed Carnes (left), and Howard Harris (right). (GMFC Photo:Randall Franks)
GMFC Directors Ed Carnes (left) and Howard Harris (right) present awards to the Grand Master Fiddler Accompanist Championship winners with, from left, winner Todd Varble of Salem, Ohio; second Terry Barnett of Alabaster, Ala.; and third place Tyler Andal of Nashville, Tenn. (GMFC Photo: Randall Franks)
GMFC Directors Ed Carnes (left) and Howard Harris (right) present awards to the Grand Master Fiddler Open Championship 11-20 winners, (from left) Brad Riley, Jacob Johnson, Tim Hodgson, Andrew Lin, Monte Gaylord, Fred Carpenter, Bill Jones, and Sarah Hathaway. Not pictured are Aria Stiles and Trustin Baker. (GMFC Photo: Randall Franks)
GMFC Directors Ed Carnes (left) and Howard Harris (right) present awards to the Grand Master Fiddler Open Championship Top Ten winners, ascending from left, Kerry Varble, Joel Whittinghill, Jason Shaw, Shelby Murdock, Noah Goebel, Diana Dawydchak, Billy Contreras, Max Francis, Tristan Clarridge and Jesse Maw. (GMFC Photo : Randall Franks)
Grand Master Fiddler Open Champion Jesse Maw (second from left) receives his award, from left, GMFC Directors Howard Harris (third from left) and Ed Carnes (left) and Host Randall Franks. (GMFC Photo: Tyler Andal)
Cherokee Holiday-678

   

