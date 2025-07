2025 Georgia State Fiddlers’ Convention results

Beginner fiddle contestant at the 2025 Georgia State Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © Libby Lindblom

Many thanks to Libby Lindblom of Headin’ Home Bluegrass who shared the results of the 2025 Georgia State Fiddlers’ Convention, and this gallery of photos from the event.

Beginner Musician (12 and under)

Leo Lindblom – Bloomington, GA David Skirvin – Murphy, NC Leah Skirvin – Murphy, NC

Beginner Fiddle (12 and under)

Jeremiah Bates – Hartsville, TN Leo Lindblom – Bloomington, GA Carlee Watkins – Millport, AL

Junior Fiddle (49 and under)

Sarah Hathaway – Bowling Green, KY Aerin deRussy – Birmingham, AL Samuel Lock – Bowling Green, KY

Senior Fiddle (50 and over)

Jim Wood – Shelbyville, TN Marina Lindblom – Bloomington, GA Greg Brooks – Mineral Bluff, GA

Fiddle King: Jim Wood – Shelbyville, TN

Banjo

Alex Davis – Manchester, TN Jospeh Chrisman – Tracy City, TN Joey Gipson – Manchester, TN

Old Time Banjo

Jim Wood – Shelbyville, TN Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN Ted Whisehunt – Young Harris, GA

Blue Grass Band

Notorious Pick Flickers – Manchester, TN Collins Family Band – Blairsville, GA The Brothers Five – Bloomingdale, GA

Dobro

Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN Luke Lindblom – Bloomington, GA Joey Gipson – Manchester, TN

Dulcimer

Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN Joe Crehan – Hiawassee, GA Daniel Skirvin – Murphy, NC

Finger Style Guitar

Charley Simons – Tracy City, TN Joey Gipson – Manchester, TN Leo Lindblom – Bloomington, GA

Flat Pick Guitar

Jospeh Chrisman – Tracy City, TN Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN Jeffry Woodal – Hartsville, TN

Mandolin

Jeffry Woodal – Hartsville, TN Lucy Lindblom – Bloomington, GA Linus Lindblom – Bloomington, GA

Congratulations all!