2025 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention results

Hollace Oakes, first place Bluegrass Fiddle at the 89th annual Galax Old Fiddlers Convention

The 89th running of the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA has come and gone, rain and all, leaving Felts Park with the familiar “mud pit” scenario by the time the weekend throngs arrived. But the skies cleared for Friday and Saturday, with their old time and bluegrass band competitions, and a good mix of locals and travelers filled the spectator seats.

There were plenty of familiar names in the winners lists, but a big surprise was 14-year-old Hollace Oakes of Snowville, VA who took first place in Bluegrass Fiddle, playing a fiery version of The Old Brown County Barn.

Well done young lady!

A complete list of winners for 2025 follows.

Old Time Fiddle

Brian Grim – Elk Creek, VA Nate Leath – Nashville, TN Caleb McAllister – Fincastle, VA Andrew Small – Floyd, VA Cody Bauer – Knoxville, TN Raistlin Brabson – Boones Mill, VA Richard Bowman – Mt. Airy, NC Kevin Fore – Galax, VA Barbara Kuhns – Springfield, OH River Brown – Wilmington, DE

Dobro

N. R. Taylor – Wytheville, VA Eric Handy – Christiansburg, VA Keith Aiken – Henderson, NC Ben French – Glen Echo, MD Doug Smith – Springfield, OH Asenath Easter – Cana, VA Robert Ellis – Mocksville, NC Jason King – Pleasant Garden, NC Pammy Lassiter – West End, NC Johathan McHone – Danbury, NC

Mandolin

Vincent Bullins – Lawsonville, VA Brian Muller – Christiansburg, VA Alan McMillian – Cana, VA Greg Jones – Mt. Airy, NC Ralph McGee – King, NC Mark Jones – Kernersville, NC Ryan Blevins – Marion, VA Wylie Thomsen – Greenfield, MA Brewster Hubbard – Roanoke, VA Briar McDowell – Hendersonville, NC

Bluegrass Fiddle

Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA Robina Walker – Todd, NC A.J. Srubas – Minneapolis, MN Daniel Greeson – Jamestown, NC Stephen Fraleigh – Raleigh, NC Corrina Stephens – Pegram, TN Edwin Mccoy – Greenville, WV Marina Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Glen Alexander – Salisbury, NC Quinn Eastburn – Arlington, MA

Dulcimer

Diane Parker – Galax, VA Tim Owen – Staunton, VA Damien Muller – Richmond, VA Tim Thornton – Shawsville, VA Eva Casstevens – Mocksville, NC Dick Lamb – Keezletown, VA Frank Horn – N. Tazewell, VA Leslie Skinner – Prince George, VA Eva Crosby – Jacksonville, FL Sheri Hill – Rocky Mount, VA

Bluegrass Banjo

Travis Watts – Mt. Airy, NC Ayden Young – Roanoke, VA Eric Hardin – Warrensville, NC Jeremy Stephens – Whites Creek, TN Luciya Sullivan – Evanston, IL Steve Lewis – Laurel Springs, NC Ryan Rissler – Chambersburg, PA Ettore Buzzini – Moorseville, NC Jacob Moretz – Laurel Springs, NC Timothy Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA

Clawhammer Banjo

Jared Boyd – Floyd, VA Kelley Breiding – Crumpler, NC Steven Casto – Marlinton, WV Rebekah Weiler – Marietta, GA Trish Fore – Galax, VA Garrett Wyatt – Independence, VA Jim Lloyd – Rural Retreat, VA Nikki Garent – Independence, VA Adam Beshears – Elkin, NC Cody Jackson – Wytheville, VA

Autoharp

Ronnie Burroughs – Keysville, VA Lois Shumaker – Olin, NC Vicki Boyd – Laurel Fork, VA Lu Furtado – Winston-Salem, NC Mason Winfree – Stokesdale, NC Dennis Day – Galax, VA Jimmy Handy – Woolwine, VA Elizabeth Merkhofer – Washington, DC Tyler Hughes – Big Stone Gap, VA James Moore – Roanoke, VA

Guitar

Chad Harrison – Claudville, VA Gus McGee – King, NC Brennen Ernst – Philadelphia, PA Mike Britenbach – Richmond, VA Brandon Graybeal – West Jefferson, NC Will Hart – Johnson City, TN Justin Joines – Austinville, VA Graydon Shepherd – West Jefferson, NC Libby Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Cody Mcgrady – Galax, VA

Folk Song

Sandy Dehart – Woolwine, VA Macon Gurley – Staunton, VA Chloe Mylet – Winston-Salem, NC Tommy Nichols – Mt. Airy, NC Stephanie Duckworth – Lexington, KY Jasie Slaughter – Willis, VA Ashlee Watkins – Floyd, VA Megan White – Greensboro, NC Meredith Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC Malyn Todd – Mt. Airy, NC

Dance

Marsha Todd – Mt. Airy, NC Jacob Fennell – Dickson, TN Randal Cothran – Reidsville, NC Gina Dilg – Radford, VA Margo MacSweeney – Floyd, VA Barbara Bowman – Mt. Airy, NC Lisa Doss – Ferrum, VA Andy Smith – Stuart, VA Misha MacSweeney – Floyd, VA Todd Gladson – Sneedville, TN

Bluegrass Bands

Blue Rock’n Grass – Marion, VA Sweet Nuthins – Mocksville, NC Southern Exposure – Salem, VA Straight From The Heart Bluegrass – Kingsport, TN Travis Watts & Mountain Blessings – Mt Airy, NC Hot -N- Bothered – Christiansburg, VA Harrison Ridge – Woodlawn, VA Featuring Jerry Douglas – Apex, NC 80 Grit – State Road, NC Headin’ Home – Bloomingdale, GA The County Fools – Greensboro, NC The Jakes From State Farm – Stoneville, NC Outlaw Bluegrass Band – Union Grove, NC Louis Hughes And The News – Starr, SC Harris Creek – Surf City, NC

Old Time Bands

The Wildcats – Galax, VA The Slate Mountain Ramblers – Mt. Airy, NC Twin Creeks Stringband – Laurel Fork, VA Dusty Miller And The Miller Lights – Saltville, VA The New Critter Connection – Konnarock, VA The Hooligans – Independence, VA New River Bound – Christiansburg, VA Whoopin’ Holler String Band – Marlington, WV Up Jumped Trouble – Boones Mill, VA Gladson Family – Sneedville, TN The Neer Do Wells – Rural Retreat, VA Pilot Mountain Bobcats – Westfield, NC The New Floyd County Ramblers – Floyd, VA Happy Valley Hoe Downers – Boone, NC Squirrels Gone Wild – Free Union, VA

Best All Around Performer

Brian Grim – Old Time Fiddle – Elk Creek, VA

Youth Old Time Fiddle

River Brown – Wilmington, DE Sterling Hollifield – Independence, VA Silas Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC Savannah Hodges – Wytheville, VA Levi Head – Mt. Airy, NC

Youth Bluegrass Fiddle

Whitleigh McGee – King, NC John Smith – Floyd, VA Malachi Ellenburg – Liberty, SC Asa Robertson – Norfolk, VA Benjamin Ferranti – Raleigh, NC

Youth Mandolin

Blane Young – Roanoke, VA Ezekiel Green – Beckley, WV Rochelle Grim – Floyd, VA Elijah Smith – Mt. Airy, NC Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA

Youth Clawhammer Banjo

Margo MacSweeney – Floyd, VA Samuel Spencer – Pilot, VA Audrey Bradshaw – Ennice, NC Joshiah Wilkerson – Lowgap, NC

Youth Bluegrass Banjo

Izaak Schwartz – Bartonsville, PA Pete Trak – Hampstead, NC Aaron Hess – Floyd, VA Salima Shamanov – Englewood, FL Lottie Ellison – Rocky Mount, VA

Youth Guitar

Truett Wagner – Kernersville, NC Hudson Mikeal – Jefferson, NC Elliot King – Carthage, NC Tucker Conner – Fleetwood, NC Luke Church – North Wilkesboro, NC

Youth Bands

Granite City Grass – Mt. Airy, NC The Pine Noodlers – Floyd, VA Strings of Green – Beckley, WV Denim and Plaid – Saltville, VA The Biscuit Eaters – Lowgap, NC

Youth Folk Song

Jasie Slaughter – Willis, VA Malyn Todd – Mt. Airy, NC Lindy Gladson – Sneedville, TN Leo Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Tucker Connor – Fleetwood, NC

Youth Flatfoot Dance

Margo MacSweeney – Floyd, VA Misha MacSweeney – Floyd, VA Finnoula MacSweeney Floyd, VA Rachel Martin – Galax, VA Jude Morris – Saltville, VA

Youth All Around Performer – Don Wilson Memorial Award

Mallory Haithcox – Bluegrass Fiddle – Statesville, NC

Congratulations one and all!