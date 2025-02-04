2025 Fiddle Showdown in Fort Worth

Winners at the 2025 Fort Worth Fiddle Showdown – photo © Pamm Tucker

The Fort Worth Livestock Show stands as not just a celebration of agriculture and livestock, but also a vibrant hub for showcasing talent and nurturing educational pursuits. At the heart of this iconic event is the 6th annual Fiddle Showdown, a beloved tradition that embraces the rich musical heritage of the region. Beyond the melodies that fill the air, the Fiddle Off contest also serves as a platform for aspiring musicians to vie for scholarships that pave the way for their academic endeavors.

Let’s take a look at the intersection of music, education, and community spirit at the Fort Worth Livestock Show, highlighting the significance of scholarships in empowering the top five fiddle virtuosos and shaping their educational journeys.

At the Fort Worth Livestock Show, there’s more action than a stampede at sundown. From rodeo showdowns to livestock exhibitions, there’s something for everyone to hoot and holler about. But the one event that really strikes a chord is the fiddle contest, where talented young musicians take the stage to saw away at their strings and dazzle the crowd with their tunes.

Fiddlers from 14-18 who are residents of Texas can compete in this toe-tappin’ showdown to see who can make their strings sing the sweetest. From old-timey reels to waltzing ballads, contestants bring their best to win over the judges and claim the top prize. Playing two tunes for the judges, the field of ten was cut in half. As the top five went to tune, and warm up for the second round, the crowd was entertained by Leah Sawyer, Joey McKenzie, & David Sawyer. Leah has many fiddle championships of her own, but since aging out of contests she has taken on the role of showcasing this scholarship event.

Scholarships aren’t just bits of paper with dollar signs – they’re the golden ticket to a brighter future. In the world of education, scholarships play a vital role in leveling the playing field and giving all students a shot at success. Whether it’s helping to cover tuition costs or easing the burden of student loans, scholarships open doors that may have otherwise remained closed.

When it comes to awarding scholarships in the fiddle contest at the Fort Worth Livestock Show, the judges don’t just pick names out of a cowboy hat. They use a finely tuned ear to assess each fiddler’s technique, creativity, and stage presence to determine who’s deserving of the coveted scholarship prize. It’s a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it. The judges this year were Ridge Roberts, Katie Elmore, and Robert Weeks.

From the twang of the strings to the twinkle in their eye, there are a variety of factors that come into play when selecting scholarship recipients in the fiddle contest. Talent, dedication, and a sprinkle of showmanship all play a part in earning the judges’ favor. So, if you want to snag that scholarship, you better practice those scales and shine brighter than a Texas star in the night sky.

From the fire fiddle tunes to the many heartwarming moments among the competitors, the event was a true testament to the power of music. As the curtain fell on another year at the Fort Worth Livestock Show, it was an unforgettable experience, with friendships made, and tunes shared.

2025 entrants were:

Harper Riley

Thomas Paskvan

Michael Tarpley

Gregory Tarpley

Izzie Arnold

Dallin Flake

Clara Mitchell

Max Tarpley

Jude Stewart

Cameron Fleck

After the judging the top five were:

Thomas Paskvan – $2,500 scholarship, buckle, and Certificate to attend Elmore Camp. (second consecutive win) Gregory Tarpley -$2,000 scholarship Jude Stewart – $1,500 scholarship Clara Mitchell – $1,000 scholarship Michael Tarpley -$500 scholarship

Until next time, keep on fiddling and embracing the magic of music at this one-of-a-kind event. As the echoes of fiddles fade and the scholarship recipients embark on their educational pursuits, the Fort Worth Livestock Show’s legacy of talent, opportunity, and community support continues to resonate.

The Fort Worth Livestock Show Fiddle Showdown stands as a beacon of inspiration, uniting passion, talent, and scholarship in a harmonious celebration of excellence and opportunity.