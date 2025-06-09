2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival report

Darren Nicholson with Jason Carter at Cherokee Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

The 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival is now in the books. Allen Dyer of Classic Promotions and Lorraine Jordan of Jordan Entertainment enjoyed a successful inaugural year of the longtime western North Carolina event. Norman Adams held the first festival at the Happy Holiday Campground in 1991. Then Ernie Evans of Evans Media Source took over in 2020. Evans was on hand this past weekend to provide support and assistance to the new promoters.

The weekend was filled with lots of special treats. During Fast Track’s afternoon set, 15-year-old South Carolina guitarist Lilly Anne Srvlinga was invited to the stage to join the band in a rousing rendition of the late Byron Berline’s fiddle instrumental, Gold Rush.

Since Friday was the anniversary of D-Day, Jordan and her band, Carolina Road, performed a special tribute to veterans. Service branch flags were displayed by veterans as each of their branch of service songs was played. Then there was a special segment of Lorraine’s bluegrass kids with Dante Flores, 13, on banjo, Ren Fulcher, 7, on mandolin, and Srvlinga on guitar.

Saturday began with a Native American show featuring dancers in traditional dress. Their outfits depicted the type of dance they performed. One young girl did a prayer dance while another girl executed a butterfly dance. Then two men in fancy regalia, who are competitive tribal dancers, performed. A third gentleman danced in typical trade cloth garments.

During Lonesome River Band’s portion, banjoist Sammy Shelor announced that Mike Hartgrove will be inducted into the National Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 10. Rhonda Vincent will also be inducted.

To the delight of the audience, Larry Cordle was a special guest during Jordan’s Country Grass Show on Saturday evening.

The weather cooperated with only a slight delay due to lightning before Kody Norris’s final set on Friday evening.

Sherry Boyd served as the festival’s MC, and Dale Perry provided sound and lighting.

Speaking jointly, the promoters – Allen and Donna Dyer of Classic Promotions and Lorraine Jordan and Tom Worley of Jordan Entertainment – shared their gratitude with everyone who came.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended and made the Cherokee Bluegrass Festival a hugh success. Your presence and participation added immense value to the event. This being our first time as promoters of Cherokee, we learned a lot and know we can continue to improve and make this one of the greatest outdoor bluegrass festivals. The bands all did very professional shows, the volunteers gave us their best, and the fans were very appreciative and it showed.

Until the next festival in August in Cherokee, be safe!”

Due to damage from Hurricane Helene, the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival, normally held in Marion, NC, will also be held at the Happy Holiday Campground in Cherokee on August 14-16. This event is likewise promoted by Dyer and Jordan. Visit them online or call (919) 526-0662 for reserved seating.

Plans are already underway for the 2026 Cherokee festival, and reserve tickets may be purchased.

Photos by Bill Warren and Laura Ridge.